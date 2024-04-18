London's NBA Store Moves to Oxford Street Location

NBA stores have become a staple worldwide, providing basketball fans with exclusive merchandise to support their favorite teams. Its renowned London location has recently changed, announcing the opening of a larger and grander storefront on Oxford Street.

Previously housed in Soho's bustling neighborhood, the NBA's London flagship store will provide an expansive selection of basketball memorabilia across its three-story outpost. The 9,000-square-foot storefront will unite off-court communities across the UK with interactive initiatives, launches, and gaming events.

The new NBA store will offer past and present jerseys from best-in-class players, including the late Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and LeBron James. Apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and NBA souvenirs will be available alongside customization services to personalize your purchase.

Take a look inside the new NBA store in the gallery above. The flagship has opened its doors at 267-269 Oxford Street in London.