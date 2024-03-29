2025 4-star defensive lineman London Merritt commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has added another defensive lineman in the 2025 class.

2025 four-star defensive end London Merritt committed to Ohio State Friday, choosing the Buckeyes over programs such as North Carolina, Miami and Alabama.

“Like Chase Young, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa, he made them superstars,” Merritt told The Dispatch in earlier in March. “They took everything that coach (Larry) Johnson gave them and they still use them to this day.”

Defensive lineman London Merritt of IMG Academy football

Merritt is in Columbus for an unofficial visit March 29-31.

Merritt, standing at nearly 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, is listed as the No. 10 defensive lineman and the No. 101 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. Merritt played at Woodward Academy in Georgia in 2023 and recorded 31 tackles and 11 quarterback hits per 247Sports.

Merritt is Ohio State's second defensive lineman in the 2025 class joining four-star Zahir Mathis. The Buckeyes also have commitments from five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby and three-star linebacker Eli Lee.

Since 2020, Ohio State has landed nearly four defensive lineman in each recruiting class.

