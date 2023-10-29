Logan Wilson sets up Joe Burrow TD pass with interception of Brock Purdy

Logan Wilson intercepted Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The next play saw Joe Burrow find a wide-open Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals suddenly led the San Francisco 49ers, 24-10.

The pick by Wilson was the second straight pass by Purdy that that the Bengals intercepted.

