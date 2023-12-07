Logan Ryan shares hilarious story about signing with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

During Logan Ryan's first media session as a member the 49ers, the veteran safety shared a hilarious story about signing with the team.

While speaking to reporters in the 49ers' locker room, the two-time Super Bowl champion revealed he was on a cruise with his family when he received word about San Francisco's interest in his services.

"Once I knew the 49ers were interested, at that point there wasn't any drinking on the cruise."



"The cruise went to the Bahamas, so we got to tour that," Ryan told reporters. "Once I knew that the 49ers were interested, at that point, there wasn't any drinking on the cruise, unfortunately. And I occupied that gym quite a bit. So it was cool, first Thanksgiving on a cruise."

Ryan's last NFL appearance came for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Wild Card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys in January, prompting reporters to ask the veteran safety if he was under the impression he had retired prior to the 49ers reaching out.

"No, I mean, I didn't officially retire. Fortunately, I'm in a position [in] year 11 to have some financial success in the NFL, relatively healthy; well, pretty healthy, obviously," Ryan explained. "Financially I had the choice whether I wanted to continue to play or move on to other things like run my non-profit, R.A.R.F, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation. I have a police training company with my father called R.A.S, Ryan Alternative Solutions training, so I was kind of going into entrepreneurship.

"Coaching my kid's soccer team, my five-year-old's soccer team. We were undefeated, so we have two games left so I had to leave the kids middle of the season, so my wife's going to finish that out. So I have many other opportunities going for me, and it was a decision to walk away when I wanted."

Despite never playing for a team on the West Coast, Ryan disclosed that the opportunity to join a team like the 49ers was too good to pass up.

"But I kept my phone on, obviously, and the right team had to call at the right time for me to come out here. For me to move over here to the West Coast, which I'm not from, never played for a team on the West Coast, was a big move for me and my family, but I think it's for the right reasons, and I'm just super focused and dedicated to help make this team better and find a role," Ryan shared.

After injuries to All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga and special teams ace George Odum, the addition of Ryan gives the 49ers' secondary a significant boost down the stretch.

Coach Kyle Shanahan explained why Ryan was such an intriguing target for San Francisco, detailing his firsthand experiences facing the 11-year veteran.

"Just losing the safeties that we have this year and knowing that there's a guy out there like Logan who I don't know personally but played against him a bunch," Shanahan told reporters. "Whether it was at corner, nickel, or safety, you could just always tell he was a very hard guy to schematically be a very aware player, very similar to how [Tashaun Gipson Sr.] was before we got him and things like that.

"So, when you do lose a lot of guys, you'd love to have an option to bring in a guy who's played some football and doesn't have to learn everything for the first time. He's been around enough to understand it, and I was glad we were able to get him in here."



