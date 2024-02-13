Locals advance to regional tournament play

Feb. 12—When it was time to turn up the heat, these ladies set the gym on fire.

A-No. 3 Quinton hosted Dewar Saturday in Class A District championship action, where the green and white used long-range sharpshooting and stifling defense to take a dominant 77-38 win and the district crown.

Dewar got on the board first, but it didn't take long before Aliviah Daniels nailed a triple to break the ice for Quinton. Lila Gragg added a hard-earned bucket followed by a triple from Bailey Purdom, putting the green and white out front.

Soon, Quinton began lighting up the scoreboard — using three-point shots from Purdom and Daniels to spark a 12-0 run to end the quarter for a 22-13 lead.

In the second quarter, a bucket from Haddie Lindley and free throws from Daniels got Quinton moving offensively once more. Daniels and Purdom continued their red-hot long-range shooting streak, giving Quinton a massive 44-19 lead at the half.

Quinton rattled off a massive run out of the locker room, scoring 19 unanswered points via Lindley, Purdom, Daniels, and Shaylee Black on the way to a 63-30 lead after three quarters.

With the floodgates fully open, Quinton was able to ride the current of momentum to the win and advance to the regional tournament in the winner's bracket.

Purdom led the way with 30 points on the night, followed by Daniels with 25 points, Lindley with 13 points, Gragg and Black with three points each, and Paislee Powell with two points.

Next up, Quinton will host its own regional — with the first game against Depew scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:

CLASS A

REGIONAL A-B AT TUSHKA/CAMERON

THURSDAY

AT TUSHKA

G3: Talihina vs. Savanna, 1 p.m.

G1: Tushka vs. Rattan, 6 p.m.

AT CAMERON

G4: Crowder vs. Webbers Falls, 1 p.m.

G2: Wright City vs. Weleetka, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY AT TUSHKA

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY AT TUSHKA

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B AT GORE/OKAY

THURSDAY

AT GORE

G3: Canadian vs. Foyil, 1 p.m.

G1: Red Oak vs. Summit Christian, 6 p.m.

AT OKAY

G4: Cave Springs vs. Regent Prep, 1 p.m.

G2: Okay vs. Ripley, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY AT GORE

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY AT GORE

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)

REGIONAL C-D AT QUINTON/INDIANOLA

THURSDAY

AT INDIANOLA

G3: Indianola vs. Strother, 1 p.m.

G1: Porum vs. Stonewall, 6 p.m.

AT QUINTON

G4: Dewar vs. Porter Cons., 1 p.m.

G2: Quinton vs. Depew, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY AT QUINTON

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY AT QUINTON

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D AT STRINGTOWN/KIOWA

THURSDAY

AT KIOWA

G3: Schulter vs. Ft. Towson, 1 p.m.

G1: Midway vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m.

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Stringtown vs. Tupelo, 1 p.m.

G2: Whitesboro vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY AT STRINGTOWN

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY AT STRINGTOWN

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)