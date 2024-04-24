Local Track Round Up: Coquille's Millet places second in javelin at Oregon Relays

Apr. 23—Coquille's Callie Millet had a big personal best to place second in the javelin at the Oregon Relays on Friday night, the highest finish by a South Coast athlete in the event that included top athletes from several states.

Millet's throw of 135 feet, 7 inches was second to West Linn's Hayden Williams Downing, who won with a mark of 148-4. Millet, the defending Class 3A state champion with a previous best of 125-9, also had two other throws over 130 feet at historic Hayward Field.

In the girls shot put, Siuslaw's Jane Lacouture was 12th (35-0 1/2 ), with her sister Danin 19th (33-0 1/2 ) and Marshfield's Daphne Scriven 20th (32-11).

Marshfield's Alie Clarke was 29th in the long jump (15-5 1/2 ).

On the track, Marshfield's Bodey Lutes finished fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 47.97 seconds.

Lutes and Marshfield's 4x400 relay squad finished 35th in 3:31.53, well off their season best. Siuslaw was 38th in 3:32.07.

Marshfield's Jaxson Stovall was 83rd in the 2-mile with a time of 10:02.53. Siuslaw's Brayden Linton was 89th (10:04.95).

Siuslaw sisters Addison and Macy McNeill were 61st and 62nd in the girls 2-mile with times of 12:57.81 and 13:05.21, respectively.

On Saturday, Marshfield's 4x100 relay placed 37th in the prelims in 44.18. Siuslaw was 50th in 44.71.

Marshfield's Danner Wilson was third in the pole vault, clearing 14-11, with teammate John Parks eighth (14-5 1/4 ).

Coquille's Reagan Krantz tied for 10th in the pole vault, clearing 10-11 3/4 for the first time.

Marshfield's Scriven was ninth and Coquille's Holli Vigue 10th in the discus, with throws of 119-11 and 119-9, respectively.

In the middle school portion of the meet on Saturday, Coquille's Ella Henthorn placed third in the mile, finishing in 5:18.72.

Coquille's girls placed ninth in the 4x400 relay in 4:39.05. Coquille's boys were 22nd in the event in 4:22.28. Coquille's girls also placed 16th in the 4x100 relay in 56.71.

MEET OF CHAMPIONS: Myrtle Point's Mason Detzler had a personal best to win the discus with a throw of 169-8 and also won the shot put (57-11) in the meet that featured the smaller four classifications at Sweet Home on Saturday.

Myrtle Point's Thomas Ferren was fourth in the 100 (11.43) and 110 hurdles (16.93) and Cash Miller was eighth in the 1,500 (4:25.61).

Kenzie Robinson was fourth for Myrtle Point's girls in the javelin with a throw of 112-4.

THE BANDON CHALLENGE: Several athletes won multiple events in the Bandon Challenge last Friday.

On the boys side, Reedsport's Clayton Wilson won both the 1,500 (4:22.78) and 3,000 (9:24.41).

Pacific's Tucker Long won both the 110 hurdles (16.94) and 300 hurdles (43.61) and teamed with Dalton Steers, Brayden O'brien-Stover and Ruben Watson to win the 4x100 relay (46.40) and with O'brien-Stover, Tristan Knapp and Kobe Ashdown to win the 4x400 relay (3:56.00). Watson also won both the javelin (125-5) and triple jump (38-8 1/2 ).

Other winners for the boys included Myrtle Point's Thomas Ferren in the 100 (11.38), Reedsport's Thomas Morgan in the 200 (25.03) and Creo Zeller in the 400 (57.89), Pacific's Caleb Johnson in the 800 (2:34.38), Bandon's Jovan Taylor Slaughter in the shot put (36-8) and Jacob Weston in the discus (97-4), Reedsport's Adam Mead in the high jump (5-6), Bandon's Noah Brown in the pole vault (10-0) and Myrtle Point's Brody Ligons in the long jump (18-9 1/2 ).

Girls winners included Bandon's Makenna Vierck in the 100 (13.58), Analise Miller in the 200 (28.25), Safaa Dimitruk in the 400 (1:06.98), Lilly Iverson in the 1,500 (5:35.66), Giada Moore in the 300 hurdles (50.64) and the 4x100 team of Miller, Vierck, Camden Kappa and Olivia Kraynik (54.55) and the 4x400 team of Miller, Moore, Makenna Vierck and Makiah Vierck (4:14.00); Reedsport's Natalie Hammond in the 800 (2:57.66); and Pacific's Addison Stallard in the 3,000 (13:32.97) and Hannah Long in the 100 hurdles (19.03).

Field events winners included Bandon's Camden Kappa in the shot put (30-1), Reedsport's Gracey Janiszewski in the discus (81-8), Bandon's Katelyn Senn in the javelin (121-8) and Caitlyn Michalek in the high jump (5-1), Makenna Vierck in the long jump (15-2), Moore in the triple jump (29-10) and Pacific's Long in the pole vault (6-6).

RUN FOR THE CLOVER: Coquille's girls won several events and took the team title in the invitational at Waldport last week.

Melanie Lambson won the 100 (13.31) and long jump (17-2 1/2) for the Red Devils. Synthia Salazar won the 400 (1:07.60), Bryleigh Mead took the 3,000 (11:53.81), Ada Millet won the 300 hurdles (51.12) and the Red Devils took the 4x400 relay with the team of Millet, Mead, Matti Nelson and Faith Gertner (4:35.78).

Holli Vigue won the discus (110-1), Callie Millet took the javelin (119-1), Emelia Wirebaugh won the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (32-1 1/4 ) and Reagan Krantz edged Callie Millet on misses to win the pole vault after both cleared 10-6.

Jerico Jones won both the shot put (40-0 3/4 ) and discus (123-7) for Coquille's boys.

Coquille's girls amassed 259.5 points to run away with the team title in the 12-school meet. Central Linn won the boys title with 126 points, while Coquille was fifth with 61.