Local softball team plants their own island roots in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas softball team is planting their roots in the valley by showing their love for the game and sharing a piece of their home of the Guam islands with the community.

“Island Rootz is different compared to everybody else. We’re one of a kind, we’re chill and laid back, just like the people of Guam,” Edward Perez said.

Creating Island Rootz helped maintain that island connection for those involved.

“It all started with this man right here, Mr. Jay Conway,” Perez explained. “He had team Guam and we all got together played for him and we just formed Island Rootz.”

Not only do they play softball, but they have off-roading events and monthly camping trips.

“We have lake days where everybody, not matter what nationality you are, you can come and we all have a family gathering at the lake and we boat all day long,” Jimmy Evangelista remarked. “We do bowling nights with the kids, everything we do involves the family.”

What started as a sports team three years ago has turned into something much more. It’s a team that has turned into a family.

“It’s actually to keep our heritage together as family. We’re from different parts of the island so we unite everybody to see how our culture is,” Perez said.

The league competes in tournaments a couple of times a month with a co-ed and a men’s team. Every time they get together, it’s a chance to embrace their culture, traditions and language.

“Oh, Che’lu? This is what Che’lu means, brothers,” Perez said as he hugged his teammates.

