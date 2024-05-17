Will Liverpool's stars stay?

[Getty Images]

Arne Slot arrives at Liverpool with the future of some of the club's biggest stars up in the air.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract in the summer of 2025.

While captain and Netherlands defender Van Dijk has said he wants to be part of the club's transition after the departure of Klopp, it remains to be seen if Salah will finish his career at Anfield.

With 211 club goals - including 25 in 2023-24 despite a serious hamstring injury - since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah remains a prize asset.

Liverpool will not want the Egypt forward, who turns 32 in June, to walk away for nothing, but it is understood talks between the club and the player about a new contract are yet to start.

Will Slot build a team around Alexander-Arnold?

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy said: "I don't think getting Trent signed up will be a problem because he is a local lad who loves Liverpool."

Slot is known for giving young talent a chance.

With Jarell Quansah, 21, Conor Bradley, 20, and 19-year-old Stefan Bajcetic plus others, Slot will be excited at the exciting young flair he has at his disposal.

