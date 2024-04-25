Liverpool's Phillips open to Cardiff City return

Nat Phillips has been a Liverpool player since 2016 but has been out on loan four times [Getty Images]

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips would be open to a return to Cardiff City next season as he says he does not know if he has a future at Anfield.

The 27-year old has two years left on his contract at Liverpool, where there is managerial uncertainty with Jurgen Klopp departing this summer and Phillips says his Liverpool future is unclear.

"I had a brief conversation with the loan manager at Liverpool," he told BBC Sport Wales. There is so much going on at the club.

"There's a lot of change going on at Liverpool so there's a lot up in the air there. They've got a lot to sort out themselves."

When asked if he still envisaged a future for himself at Liverpool, where Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is favourite to succeed Klopp, Phillips added: "It's difficult to say because I don't know who the manager is going to be next year and that sort of thing.

"Once things start to unfold, I'll be able to build a bit more of a picture of what I see my plan for the future is."

Phillips says he would consider a return to Cardiff if he is loaned out again next season.

“I have enjoyed my time here and enjoyed playing regularly," he said.

"I want to continue to play regular football and enjoy my football.”

Phillips began the season on loan at Celtic, where he played only eight games. But he has made a big impact in his 16 Championship appearances for Cardiff.

The future of Cardiff coach Erol Bulut will also have a bearing on any decision about Phillips' whereabouts should it be away from Liverpool. Bulut has yet to be told whether his current deal will be extended at the end of the campaign.

“I think its been beneficial to me he has taken a liking to me as a player and I have played regularly so that has played in my favour, Phillips said.

“Obviously going forward, any time a player is moving they want to know who the coach is going to be and whether you are going to be the player for them and that sort of thing.”

Part of the attraction of the Welsh capital for Phillips would be the way he has settled in the short time he has been at the club.

“I have loved living here and my partner has enjoyed it here as well, which is obviously important because it means your home life is a lot easier," he added.

Bulut, should he remain at Cardiff, would clearly be keen on a reunion with Phillips.

“He is a big add," Bulut said. "Especially with the defensive shape and organising the defence. Dimi Goutas next to him feels more comfortable and the full-backs.

"He is doing the organising from the defence and his team-mates in front of him. To have these players, it was a good choice from us and he's settled in really well.

"He'd like to stay, he loves to be here with us, with Cardiff. Let's see from him what will be for him for the new season."

Bulut added that any decision on Phillips' future will be dictated by Liverpool, with Phillips' contract running until 2026.

“It depends what Liverpool want, if they renew a contract with him or want to sell him, it would have to be clear between him and Liverpool," he said.

"For sure, he will get offers and then Liverpool have to decide what they want."