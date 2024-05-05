Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Anfield, home ground of Liverpool (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

16:32

Son gets the game under way for Tottenham at Anfield!

16:31

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

16:27

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has also made one alteration from Tottenham’s disappointing defeat away at Chelsea in their last match. Richarlison drops out and he is named on the bench, with Bentancur coming in to replace him.

16:22

Klopp has made just one change from Liverpool’s previous fixture against West Ham. Salah, who came off the bench last time out, is named in the starting XI. He will replace Gravenberch, who is among the substitutes today.

16:16

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Richarlison, James Maddison, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Brandon Austin, Mikey Moore.

16:16

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kulusevski.

16:16

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic, Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley.

16:16

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott; Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah.

16:05

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to complete their first league double over Liverpool since the 2010-11 season, beating two different Reds managers that campaign (Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish). Their last league double over the Reds beating the same manager twice was in Dalglish’s first spell in 1986-87. Ange Postecoglou’s side currently find themselves sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind Aston Villa in fourth. Tottenham haven’t lost any of their last six away Premier League games on a Sunday (W2 D4), with their last such defeat coming at Anfield against Liverpool in April 2023.

16:05

As the Premier League title chase nears the finish line, Liverpool continue their pursuit of Arsenal today. The Reds sit in third place on 75 points, five points behind the Gunners in first place. Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost their last two home games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 57 combined. They’ve failed to score in both defeats, last losing three in a row without reply at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League matches, including none in their last eight since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in March. The Reds last went longer without a shutout within a single season in the league from October to December 2004 (9).

16:05

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Tottenham at Anfield!

15:30

