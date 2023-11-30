Liverpool vs LASK LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool are back in Europa League action as they host Austrian side LASK an Anfield this evening hoping to get back to winning ways after a shock defeat to Toulouse in their last European outing.

The Reds are top of Group E with nine points from their four matches and have a two-point buffer over the French side in second. Jurgen Klopp will have his sights set on topping the table and moving straight into the round of 16. Victory tonight would secure Liverpool’s place in that stage if Toulouse also lose to Union Saint-Gilloise but that is not a guarantee.

First the need to get past LASK who are currently third in the Austrian Bundesliga. They will come to Anfield with some confidence having beaten Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 last time out but that was their first win of the Europa League this season. Can they cause a shock on Merseyside tonight?

Follow all the action as Liverpool host LASK plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool host LASK in the Europa League with kick off at 8pm

The Reds are looking to secure Group E and reach the round of 16

Toulouse beat Liverpool last time out so Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to bounce back

18:15 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s how you can catch the action:

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their defeat to Toulouse as they return to Europa League action.

Austrian club LASK are on Merseyside with two fixtures left in each side’s group stage campaign.

Two wins from two would make certain of top spot for Jurgen Klopp’s side, thus securing direct progression to the round of 16.

But any slip-up here, or in their final fixture at Union Saint-Gilloise, could open the door for Toulouse.

Is Liverpool v LASK on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

17:26 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Liverpool vs LASK in the Europa League.

Liverpool only need a draw to secure their place in the knockout stages, but they will want to wrap up top spot in the group, which they currently occupy.

The Reds have nine points from their four games so far in the competition, with three wins and one loss.