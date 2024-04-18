Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE!

The Reds face a mountain to climb this evening to reach the Europa League semi-finals after a nightmare 3-0 first-leg loss last week. Jurgen Klopp was at a loss for words to describe his team’s performance as Gianluca Scamacca and Mario Pasalic stunned Anfield and take a firm grip of the tie.

So it's to Italy for the second leg as Liverpool look to become the first team in UEFA Cup and Europa League history to advance after losing a first leg at home by three or more goals. Atlanta have also only lost one home game in the competition's history, though that was also a Europa League quarter-final second leg.

Klopp will surely go full strength tonight, despite a tricky looking trip to Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to start after returning from injury in the loss to Crystal Palace. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis.

Liverpool vs Atalanta latest updates

GOAL! Salah penalty gives Reds early lead

How to watch: TNT Sports

Score prediction: Reds win but fall short

20min: Salah does brilliantly on the left before cutting back for Alexander-Arnold to float to the back post. Gakpo nods down but Mac Allister cannot convert.

17min: It’s all Liverpool and Atalanta can’t get near them. Not sure how either team keeps this up for 90 minutes.

14min: My word, Atalanta almost equalise and force a superb save from Alisson... but the offside flag is up. Scamacca went too early.

13min: A very smart touch from Gakpo almost releases Diaz into the area, but the weight of the pass is a tad too heavy and the keeper gets there first.

So close.

10min: This game is being played at a ferocious pace.

The penalty looked a bit harsh at first glance but Alexander-Arnold’s cross did hit Ruggeri’s arm.

Game on!

GOAL!

7min: Salah makes no mistake from 12 yards. Klopp unmoved on the touchline.

PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL!

5min: A dream start for Liverpool!

3min: Liverpool, as expected, straight on the front foot. Gakpo tries to make in-roads through the centre but is quickly tripped.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

Here come the teams, under a beautiful sky.

Not long to go now. Kick-off in just over 10 minutes.

Alisson previews the game

"The way the opponent played at our home showed their quality and how tough it will be this game.

"But we come here with the goal to improve our performance in respect of the last game, trying to play better as a team which we didn't do in the last match and try to avoid some mistakes and try to do better the things we have to do better.

"Then we will see how the result of that will be. I think this game will be a different kettle of fish but we need to do a much better job than in the first leg.

"They play 11v11 man-marking all over the pitch and when you play against a team who do that you need to make sure you are willing to put in the hard work and run.

"If you don't do that it is pointless even going out there to play in the first place."

A good omen for Liverpool?

Atlanta have also only lost one home game in the competition's history (bare with me) though that was also a Europa League quarter-final second leg.

Not a bad night for it.

Klopp: Atalanta challenge different to Barcelona comeback

Jurgen Klopp knows all about heroic comebacks in European competition but even their barnstorming fightback against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League will not prepare them for tonight’s task in Atalanta.

Klopp's side suffered a resounding 3-0 home loss in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final and travel to Italy with a mountain to climb.

While they also trailed Barcelona by a 3-0 scoreline in the Champions League semi-final five years ago, their 4-0 victory in the return fixture came with the noisy backing of a vociferous home crowd, while Thursday's atmosphere will be very different.

"The result is similar definitely. The performance not really," Klopp said yesterday.

"We lost 3-0 in Barcelona and people didn't know how, now we lost 3-0 at home and are away, it's a massive difference. We are here and will try to win the game, that's all. That's what we should do.

"(Last week) we had really good moments but they completely deserved to win. Let's start with a much better performance and try to win the game and we will see how much time is left at the end."

So, Atalanta make two changes from last week's first leg. Kolasinac, formerly of Arsenal, shakes off an injury to start, as does Miranchuk. Pasalic and De Ketelaere drop out.

Chelsea fans will recognise wing-back Zappacosta on the right.

Liverpool make six switches from the first leg as Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson come into defence.

Nunez and Jota are on the bench, with Gakpo partnering Diaz and Salah in the front three.

Atalanta XI

...here’s how the hosts look!

Teams in full

Atalanta have not confirmed their team yet, but UEFA has.

Atalanta XI: Musso, Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri, Koopmeiners, Miranchuk, Scamacca

Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Bakker, Adopo, Hateboer, Bonfanti

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns Quansah

Liverpool XI

Here we go.

How we line up to take on Atalanta 📋🔴 #UEL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2024

No place for Jota or Nunez in the starting lineup. Confirmed XI to come.

18:27 , Alex Young

It sounds like Gakpo starts for Liverpool tonight. Perhaps Klopp isn’t doing entirely full strength after all.

It's do or die for the Reds tonight.They must become the first team in UEFA Cup and Europa League history to overturn a three-goal first-leg home defeat to advance.

You wouldn’t rule it out...

Score prediction

Liverpool will be out for blood after several disappointing results in a row, although a three-goal deficit away from home will surely be too much to overcome.

Liverpool to win, 2-1 (agg 4-2).

Latest odds

Here’s how the bookies see tonight going, for a win inside 90 minutes.

Atalanta 7/2

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 4/9

Understandably, Liverpool are all the way out to 10/1 to win the competition.

Leverkusen 5/4

Atalanta 9/2

Roma 6/1

Benfica 9/1

Liverpool 10/1

Milan 12/1

Marseille 16/1

West Ham 25/1

Liverpool team news

It remains to be seen whether or not Klopp will go completely full strength for the trip to Italy, particularly with his team needing to catch up domestically when they travel to Fulham this weekend ahead of a midweek Merseyside derby.

He has, however, previously vowed to take this competition seriously and the return of injured players does help Liverpool’s cause.

Alisson made his comeback in the Palace defeat and was on pre-match press duty in Italy, so will likely continue in goal.

Conor Bradley came off injured on Sunday and has not travelled, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely make his first start since February this evening.

Diogo Jota is available again too, although the game comes too soon for Stefan Bajcetic despite his recent return to action.

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak are all still long-term absentees for Liverpool, meanwhile.

Atalanta team news

Atlanta will be without Giorgio Scalvini and ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is a doubt for Atalanta.

Marten de Roon should return and Davide Zappacosta, the former Chelsea right-back, should line up on the flank.

Otherwise it is a case of as you were for Atalanta.

How to watch

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website for only £30.99 per month. Click here for more details.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Europa League clash between Liverpool and Atalanta.

The Reds face a huge task to reach the semi-finals after losing 3-0 at Anfield last week. In fact, no team in UEFA Cup and Europa League history has ever overturned a three-goal first-leg home defeat to advance.

That would be a miracle Jurgen Klopp could do on his farewell tour. Kick-off in Italy is at 8pm BST. Stick with us.