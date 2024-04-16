Liverpool hit by Conor Bradley blow as injury revealed

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will be out for up to three weeks with the ankle injury he sustained against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp will be without the right-back for the second leg of Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta and at least three Premier League games, including the Merseyside derby.

Bradley, who will also sit out trips to Fulham and West Ham, could be in a race against time to be fit for Tottenham’s visit to Anfield on 5 May, which is potentially Klopp’s penultimate home game.

His absence could mean Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the starting line-up in Italy on Thursday, with Liverpool facing a 3-0 deficit after Atalanta’s win at Anfield.

The vice-captain, who had been out since February with a knee injury, came on for Bradley when he was injured a minute after half-time in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

Joe Gomez is the other option at right-back for Klopp, although he struggled in the first leg against Atalanta.