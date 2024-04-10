Jurgen Klopp in awkward position over Liverpool ticket increases as fans plot flag protest

Liverpool are among several top-flight clubs who have increased prices ahead of next season - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Not for the first time in his Anfield reign, Jurgen Klopp found himself cast as a diplomat as much as Liverpool manager as he addressed the contentious topic of rising ticket prices before his side’s Europa League quarter-final.

Klopp was put in the invidious position of having to fend off questions about fans’ protests during what – hypothetically – could be his last European night in front of the Kop.

Liverpool naturally hope the visit of Atalanta will be the penultimate rather than final Uefa involvement of Klopp’s Kop career. The intention is to be back for a semi-final. Nevertheless, there are fears the famed atmosphere will be diluted on Thursday night due to the non-appearance of flags in the stadium.

The supporters group who organise the colourful pre-match choreography are taking action in response to a two per cent ticket price increase which the club announced last week.

“That the flags are not there (is not a concern), as long as the people are there it is all good,” said Klopp. “But I understand the concerns and the discussions definitely. It is just a tricky one from my point of view. I didn’t even know until the press conference.”

Klopp was striking a balance between empathy for the fans and his board. His connection with Liverpool’s hardcore working class support has been a foundation of his reign. Equally, he has first hand knowledge and understanding of owner Fenway Sports Group’s financial model.

As the first club representative to address the ticket issue, he was choosing his words carefully as he called for a ‘solution’.

“We are a self-sustaining club, and for as long as I am here I can tell everyone that every pound we earn went directly back into football. It is not wasted for something,” said Klopp

“There are a lot of good things that the club is doing like work for the community, but I understand 100 per cent where the supporters are coming from. I am pretty sure they will find a solution in these situations. It starts with maybe a protest and then there follows discussions and that is good.”

Commercial considerations have long been a thorny issue for those running Liverpool, where the balance must be struck between generating the kind of income required to sustain wages of £373 million and remain active and competitive in the transfer market, while keeping ticketing prices acceptable in one of the poorest areas of the UK – especially amid a cost of living crisis.

Liverpool have players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in need of contract renewals this summer. If they commit, they will not be taking pay cuts.

As a city, Liverpool’s left wing affiliations are well-documented, strong views not always sitting entirely comfortably alongside being home to one of the global superpowers in a Premier League which is the epitome of rampant capitalism and hyper inflation.

Since buying the club in 2010, FSG have corrected many of the serious defects in the business strategy of previous Liverpool regimes by significantly improving income streams, but they have also found themselves having to backtrack on ill-advised money-making schemes.

Supporters staged a walk-out against planned ticket increases during Klopp’s first season in 2016. Liverpool reacted by freezing ticket prices for the next six years.

Liverpool say their latest rise equates to around £1 more per match ticket (around £20 a year more for season ticket holders).

They increased prices by the same level 12 months ago, while agreeing to keep the cheapest junior ticket prices at £9.

Compared to other Premier League clubs who have recently announced significant hikes, Liverpool’s price rises are modest.

However, fans groups claim they were not properly consulted before the new prices were set, and as a whole ticket prices have soared since the 1990s.

In a statement, Spion Kop 1906 wrote: “We are disappointed in the club’s decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on the Kop for Thursday night’s game. Unlike the club’s own approach, this has been decided in consultation with other fan groups.

“We will pay our respects to the 97 with Hillsborough flags only at this weekend’s league match, as always with it being the closest game to the 15th.

“There is still a chance for the club to hold some positive dialogue with the Supporters Board in time for Saturday’s meeting.”

Given the timing and circumstances of Liverpool’s ongoing treble bid, it is a significant escalation as Klopp has long used Anfield as a major weapon – especially on a European night. The compromising of the traditional pageantry will certainly diminish the sight, if not the sound, of the Kop in full flow.

“What we should make sure of is that nothing gets between us and the supporters,” said Klopp.

“Discuss it and if you are not happy with it, talk about it 100 percent. But nothing should happen between the two big whistles. We just have to be Liverpool and that is what I am asking for.”

