NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Monday's March Madness action live
The frenetic first five days of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments concludes on Monday as the women wrap up the second round.
Eight teams earned spots in the Sweet 16 on Sunday and Monday gives us the chance to see if teams like Iowa, USC and UConn can also advance to the third round of March Madness. Here's everything you need to know to brighten your Monday with more basketball.
Women's second-round schedule (All times Eastern)
No. 2 Notre Dame 71, No. 7 Ole Miss 56
4 p.m. — No. 4 NC State vs. No. 6 Tennessee (ESPN)
6 p.m. — No. 3 UConn vs. No. 6 Syracuse (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (ESPN2)
8 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Creighton (ESPN2)
10 p.m. — No. 1 USC vs. No. 8 Kansas (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. — No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Utah (ESPN2)
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clark has 9 now and Iowa is up 5 with 5 minutes left in the second quar
Caitlin Clark. SPLASH.
(via @MarchMadnessWBB)pic.twitter.com/azX3FMU0mv
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Indiana 75, Oklahoma 68
The Hoosiers advance and get the unenviable task of facing South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Mackenzie Holmes had 29 to lead Indiana.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Hoosiers might've just sealed it.
🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣🫣
pic.twitter.com/VMIhbOSsyq
— WSLAM (@wslam) March 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Whatever works.
lol her teammates were even clowning her drama flop pic.twitter.com/lqPcq9Xici
— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) March 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clark already has a pair of trademark threes, but the Mountaineers are hanging tough thanks to some jumpers from JJ Quinerly.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Caitlin Clark has her first trademark three from basically the spot she set the record from.
CLARK FROM DEEP 🗣️
Iowa ties it up 5-5.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9Yx4VJqawo
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This is Caitlin Clark's final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Will it all be roses?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: UConn 72, Syracuse 64
The Huskies survive! Paige Bueckers is the hero once again with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. They'll move on to face Duke in the Sweet 16.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Paige Bueckers finds KK Arnold for a corner 3 and it's a dagger. The freshman buries it and the Huskies go up 6 with just seconds remaining.
KK ARNOLD!!!
The biggest shot of her young UConn career! pic.twitter.com/U3DnS5tU31
— Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 26, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Amid all of that and Bueckers' 32-point outing, the Huskies are only up 3 with 50 seconds left.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Paige Bueckers has her own rebuttal to push the UConn lead back to 4. This one is coming down to the wire!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Orange down 4 with less than 2 minutes left.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Two straight 3-pointers by Syracuse and all of a sudden we have a ballgame!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Nika Muhl has just fouled out. She was Dyaisha Fair's primary defender and has kept her mostly under wraps so far. We'll see if that plays a factor down the stretch with just under 5 minutes left.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Paige is still doing her thing. Now up to 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
PAIGE IS UNFAZED 🔥#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/x5bpBxT7l7
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dyaisha Fair is fourth all time in women's scoring now and could be third with a couple more shots here down the stretch.
The Huskies are up 10 with 6 minutes left.
- Cassandra Negley
Ashlynn Shade hitting shots like that buzzer-beating 3 will win the game for UConn in the fourth quarter. UConn relies heavily on Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards. Bueckers is getting hers (25p), but Syracuse is quieting Edwards' offensive production (7p). Someone else needs to step up. That could also be the other freshman starter KK Arnold, who was hot early.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Hoosiers and Sooners are still trading early.
. @sara_scalia14 makes a splash ☔️#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN2 / @IndianaWBB pic.twitter.com/HJ7wjSXvgW
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UConn's Ashlynn Shade hits a 3-ball from the corner to end a 3rd quarter where Syracuse hung tough. It's a 9-point game as we head into the final quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile, Syracuse has closed the gap to open the 3rd quarter. No field goals for the Huskies in the first 5 minutes after halftime as the Orange have closed it to 3.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Sooners and Hoosiers are in a tight one as the second quarter winds down.
REYNA SCOTT SAID GIMMIE THAT ☝️#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN2 / @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/rdeNEQfTLp
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Cassandra Negley
Syracuse is letting Paige Bueckers get any shot she wants off of screens. No one is stepping up to guard her or put hands in her face. It has put them into an 11-point deficit they should be thankful isn't larger.
Only two players have more than a bucket for Syracuse. One is guard Sophie Burrows, a freshman making her fourth career start in place of Alaina Rice (concussion). Burrows has nine points and Georgia Woolley has 13. Fair is 1-7 for two points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: UConn 39, Syracuse 28
It's Paige Bueckers' world and we're all just living in it. She has 20 points in the first half to go along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Syracuse has closed the gap a little just before the break, but Dyaisha Fair still hasn't gotten on track. The star guard has just 2 points so far.
- Cassandra Negley
Nika Mühl is doing a fantastic job guarding Dyaisha Fair while the entire UConn team forces Syracuse into bad decisions. The Orange started hot, but have as many turnovers as made buckets (7) after Fair finally gets on the board with a tough look.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Huskies have broken away for a double-digit lead now after a pair of Ashlynn Shade three balls and a slick pass from Bueckers.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UConn's Paige Bueckers is getting it done at both ends early.
Paige Bueckers, rim protector pic.twitter.com/Mul3W0v2TL
— Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Orange have started off red-hot — specifically Georgia Woolley, who has eight of Syracuse's first 11 as the Orange take an early lead.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Next up is Paige Bueckers and UConn against Dyaisha Fair and Syracuse. Fair will have a chance to climb into the top three all-time on the women's scoring list today.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: NC State 79, Tennessee 72
Wolfpack survive a wild comeback attempt by the Lady Vols. Aziaha James leads NC State with 22 points and 7 assists to advance to the Sweet 16, where it will face No. 2 Stanford on Friday.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
NC State likely just put this thing away after Saniya Rivers blocked a Tennessee 3-point attempt and grabbed possession. Wolfpack lead 78-72 with under 20 seconds to play.
- Cassandra Negley
NC State's guards are the stars (and rightfully so), but fifth-year center River Baldwin has been so good for the Wolfpack this entire season without having to pack the box score. She does all the little things, is battling with Tamari Key, and comes up clutch in tight games. This time it was putting away a pretty pass from Aziaha James and earning the and-1. James and Rivers need a Baldwin to shine.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Aziaha James scores a quick 5 points to give NC State a big answer.
Wolfpack lead 70-65 with 2:07 to go.
- Cassandra Negley
Five empty possessions for NC State have allowed Tennessee to fully pull back into this game. The last Wolfpack points were at 6:47 by Zoe Brooks. They need to come out and spring James or Rivers open for an easy look before Rickea Jackson drags Tennessee into the Sweet 16
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Well this is getting interesting! Lady Vols, who trailed by 20, have pulled within 2 at 65-63 with 3:44 to play.
Clutch bucket ‼️ #MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @LadyVol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/DmkqzmbjHf
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Tennessee's Rickea Jackson is up to 26 points 🔥
TOUGH
📺 ESPN
📲 https://t.co/EwgKqhedng pic.twitter.com/6RrWA7BgvM
— Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Vols did some work to chip away at NC State's lead in the 3rd quarter.
It's a 58-49 Wolfpack advantage headed to the 4th.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
If nothing else, these Tennessee uniforms are pretty clean.
Mid-game flicks 📷#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SJk9Rjst0j
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
UT trying to cut into this lead a bit.
. @jazzy3gang for 👌#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @LadyVol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/VN99JOX0vc
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: NC State 49, Tennessee 31
The Wolfpack absolutely dominated the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Lady Vols 25-8 in the frame. Three NC State players are in double figures, while Rickea Jackson (16 points) is the only Tennessee player with more than 5 points
THE WOLFPACK IS ON FIRE 🔥 #MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/3Hg7HoGnaF
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
NC State's tear continues
. @zoebrooks35 GOES COAST- TO- COAST 🔥 #MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN / @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/kHEAmo0kFl
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
NC State went on a 7-0 run to take a 24-23 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
We've got a good one brewing in Raleigh.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Tennessee has hit each of its first three 3-point attempts, and that's a big reason why the Vols have the early lead.
BURIED IT!!
📺 ESPN
📲 https://t.co/EwgKqhedng pic.twitter.com/uaA99ctv9e
— Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 25, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We're underway with Tennessee and NC State and both teams are firing early on offense. The Lady Vols have an early edge, but there's a sense these teams will be trading blows throughout.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Notre Dame 71, Ole Miss 56
Maddy Westbeld led the way with 20 points for the Irish. Sonia Cintron finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo ended the game with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
It's not happening. From the start to the finish, Notre Dame has controlled the pace of this game. The Irish will move on to face Oregon State on Friday.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ole Miss has cut it to 13 with under 3 minutes left.