NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Monday's March Madness action live

The frenetic first five days of the men's and women's NCAA tournaments concludes on Monday as the women wrap up the second round.

Eight teams earned spots in the Sweet 16 on Sunday and Monday gives us the chance to see if teams like Iowa, USC and UConn can also advance to the third round of March Madness. Here's everything you need to know to brighten your Monday with more basketball.

Women's second-round schedule (All times Eastern)

No. 2 Notre Dame 71, No. 7 Ole Miss 56

4 p.m. — No. 4 NC State vs. No. 6 Tennessee (ESPN)

6 p.m. — No. 3 UConn vs. No. 6 Syracuse (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. — No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (ESPN2)

8 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 8 West Virginia (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Creighton (ESPN2)

10 p.m. — No. 1 USC vs. No. 8 Kansas (ESPN)

10:30 p.m. — No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Utah (ESPN2)