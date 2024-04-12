2024 Masters second round live updates: Tiger Woods makes record 24th straight cut, Scottie Scheffler holds lead

The leaderboard is getting crowded as the wind continues to make for a tricky Round 2 in Augusta

Tiger Woods made history on Friday afternoon at Augusta National.

Woods, who posted an even-par 72 in his second round, will safely make the cut at the Masters. That marks his 24th straight made cut at the major championship, which is good for an all-time record. That officially broke a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

The most consecutive made cuts all-time at #theMasters @TigerWoods will make his 24th straight cut at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/CyhZiH9cBl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 12, 2024

Woods will enter the weekend at 1-over par, which is still significantly behind both Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, who entered the day with the lead. DeChambeau bogeyed the 18th on Friday to drop to 6-under on the week, which is one shot behind Scheffler in the lead.

