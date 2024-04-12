Advertisement
2024 Masters second round live updates: Tiger Woods makes record 24th straight cut, Scottie Scheffler holds lead

The leaderboard is getting crowded as the wind continues to make for a tricky Round 2 in Augusta

Yahoo Sports Staff
Tiger Woods made history on Friday afternoon at Augusta National.

Woods, who posted an even-par 72 in his second round, will safely make the cut at the Masters. That marks his 24th straight made cut at the major championship, which is good for an all-time record. That officially broke a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Woods will enter the weekend at 1-over par, which is still significantly behind both Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, who entered the day with the lead. DeChambeau bogeyed the 18th on Friday to drop to 6-under on the week, which is one shot behind Scheffler in the lead.

Stick here for live updates throughout play on Friday ahead of the cut.

  • Ryan Young

    Jon Rahm needed this so badly. He's at 5-over right now, just barely safe.

  • Ryan Young

    Ouch.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods does numbers yet again.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory McIlroy is starting to slip. He's made three bogeys and a double today, and now sits just inside the projected cutline at 4-over.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, we've got a three-way tie for the lead now after Scottie Scheffler found the water at the 13th.

    Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa are all at 6-under now.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger isn't out of it with 36 holes to go at Augusta.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau bogeys the last to close out his 1-over 73 on Friday. He's at 6-under on the week, a shot back from Scottie Scheffler now.

  • Ryan Young

    From Zach Johnson's eruption to Bryson DeChambeau's wild sign issue, Friday was a very strange day at Augusta National.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States moves a sign while preparing to play his second shot on the 13th hole from the 14th fairway during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Vijay Singh wants to make “the most iconic par-3 in the world” a bit longer.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Jason Day of Australia on the 12th tee box during the first round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    The wind just took Gary Woodland's ball and rolled it all the way down the green. Winds are moving at more than 20 mph now.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler is tied with Bryson in the lead again after a clutch birdie at the 10th.

  • Ryan Young

    If it's not Phil, Tiger could play with Rory McIroy or Justin Thomas on Saturday, too. It should be a fantastic pairing regardless.

  • Ryan Young

    A great finish for Collin Morikawa, though he's still four shots back from Bryson DeChambeau as it stands.

  • Ryan Young

    More on Tiger Woods' latest record at Augusta National ⬇️

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the eighth green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Bryson isn't slowing down. He's got a two-shot lead now headed into the 14th.

  • Ryan Young

    @ArtButSports never fails.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger just finished with an even-par 72 on Friday to make the cut.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods is safely into the weekend, which gives him the all-time record.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods is on pace to make a record 24th straight cut now at Augusta National.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau is back in the lead at 7-under.

  • Ryan Young

    That's back-to-back pars now for Woods. He'll head to the 18th at even par on the day and 1-over on the week.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods missed an eagle putt at the 15th, but that left him with an easy two-putt birdie to get back to 1-over on the week.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods just bogeyed the 14th after missing his approach shot long of the green and then pushing his par save long. He's at 2-over now, still two shots inside the projected cutline.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler birdies almost immediately to match Bryson at 7-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods is holding strong through Amen Corner. He's still at 1-over on the week.

  • Ryan Young

    That's a huge birdie putt for Bryson DeChambeau at the 7th. He's back in the lead again at Augusta.

  • Ryan Young

    Looks like Vijay should make the cut at Augusta National for the first time in six years.

  • Ryan Young

    Tiger Woods is 1-over at the turn, and two shots inside the projected cutline.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    DeChambeau with his first big wobble of the second round on No. 6. after pounding a 5-iron over the green on the par 3, a pitch an two-putt bogey has him now a shot off the pace, with Max Homa now all alone in first place at 7-under par. Homa, who bogeyed 18 to close out his first round this morning, got through the first nine on his second round with two birdies and seven pars. Homa has just one top ten at a major, a T10 at the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tiger Woods gets to the turn, even par for the day and 1-over for the tournament after a first nine that included three bogeys, three pars and three birdies. He remains six shots back of the lead, shared by Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau at 7-under.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bryson DeChambeau is still tied for the lead (-7) after opening his second round with a couple of pars on Nos. 1 and 2, including getting up and down for a 5 on the second hole after a poor pitch shot into a greenside bunker.

    The 2020 U.S. Open champion's best ever finish at the masters was a T21 when he was the low amateur back in 2016 in his first trip to Augusta National. The now-LIV Golf star has had a good season on that tour, leading his team Crushers GC to first place in the current LIV standings. He also leads that loop in eagles and driving distance on the season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tiger Woods adds to his lengthy list of Masters highlights with a chip-in for birdie on the par 3 sixth hole. After missing the green a little short, Woods leaned on his legendary short game to to his career reel. This birdie got woods back to +1 for the championship after back-to-back bogeys on No. 4 and No. 5.

     

  • We have a new co-leader. Max Homa birdied the par-3 fourth hole to move to 7-under and into a tie with Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Max Homa is off to a hot start in his second round. After Birdies on No. 16 and No. 17 to finish his first round this morning, Homa has birdies on No. 2 and No. 4 and has jumped into a tie for the lead with Bryson DeChambeau (-7) thru four holes today. Check out this long birdie putt on the par 3 fourth — that the TV commentators said was playing 265 yards, into the wind — that got Homa on top of the leaderboard:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Collin Morikawa's first round is in the books. He finished with a Birdie on 18 to shoot a 1-under, 71. He'll be back out for his second round just before 11 a.m. ET.

  • What happened to Tiger/Max Homa/Jason Day on the second green is a perfect illustration of why scoring is going to be difficult at Augusta National today.

    Both Homa and Day had lengthy eagle putts that they blew well by the hole. Day missed his birdie putt; Homa slipped his in. Meanwhile, Tiger hit what looked like a perfect 12-foot putt for birdie only to have it stop just before it dropped into the cup.

    Finding the right speed on the greens is a chore.

    By the way, that birdie for Homa moved him to within one shot of the lead.

  • As Round 2 gets underway, here's where we're at:

    - Bryson DeChambeau, who tees off at 11:54 a.m., holds a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler doesn't tee off until 1:48.

    - If you're looking at the cut line, it's top 50 and ties, which at the moment would include Tiger Woods (+1) who is aiming for a record 24th straight made cut.

    Notable players currently on the outside looking in: Justin Rose, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman, the reigning British Open champ who is dead last.

    - Wind is a factor. There is a steady breeze at Augusta National and it's expected to continue throughout the day. That will make scoring tough, maybe more so for the later tee times when the greens will be fullier (is that a word?) dried out.

    - Biggest surprise: That would be Neal Shipley, an amateur who is currently 1-under and in 15th place. The 23-year-old warmed up for his first Masters by hitting up Waffle House Wednesday. Smart man.

    - Biggest disappointment: Take your pick between Spieth (+7), Fowler (+4) and Harman (+9). The cut line right now is +2. They have work to do to make it to the weekend.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tiger Woods is off for his second round at Augusta National. After finishing his first round on Friday morning and carding a 1-over, 73, Woods is looking to make his 24th-straight cut at the Masters which would be an all-time record. Woods opened with a par on No. 1 to begin Round 2

  • Tiger Woods drops another shot at 18. He comes in at 73, 1-over par.

  • Welp, Jordan Spieth will be happy to end Round 1. He made a mess at 15, pitching his fourth shot into the water en route to a quadruple bogey. He's at 6-over. Making the cut will now be a chore.

  • Sean Leahy

    Tiger Woods leaves his putt short on 17 and taps in to par his third consecutive hole. He moves to 18 at even par.

  • Sean Leahy

    Max Homa's near-eagle shot from 156 yards out.

  • Max Homa is on one this morning, dropping his approach at 17 an inch from the cup. That birdie will move him to 6-under, just one shot off the lead.

  • Sean Leahy

    Tiger Woods needs two putts on 16 to get his second straight par. He remains even par for the first round as he heads to the 17th hole.

  • Meanwhile, Max Homa drained his birdie putt to put him at -5. He's just two back of DeChambeau.

  • Jason Day, sporting an interesting sweater this morning, dunked it into the water at 16. That led to a double bogey and he's now at +2.

  • After a poor third shot on 15, Tiger Woods managed to get up and down to save par. He's currently even par on his round with three holes to play.

  • Round 2 underway ... and Tiger bogeys

    Lee Hodges kicks off Round 2, which actually begins on time.

    At the same time, Tiger Woods dropped a stroke at 14 after his approach came up short. He appears to be laboring a bit this morning.

  • Resumption of Round 1 is underway

    Round 1 is back, and it begins with Tiger Woods striping his drive in the middle of the fairway at No. 14.

    The 27 players who weren't able to finish yesterday actually caught a break. As the sun went down Thursday, playing conditions were getting dicey as the wind had kicked up. That wind is mostly gone this morning, and conditions are much better for those finishing up their round today than they would have been yesterday.

    The question now is, can they capitalize and make up some ground on Bryson DeChambeau, who holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under.

    Of those still on the course, Nicolai Hojgaard (-5) and Max Homa (-4) are closest to DeChambeau.

  • Round 2 about to get underway

    Morning from Augusta, where temperatures have dropped — it's currently 54 degrees — but the rain has gone away for the rest of the weekend.

    Twenty-seven players still need to complete Round 1, which begins at 7:50. Round 2 will start at 8 a.m.