Free throw shooting helps the Wisconsin Badgers hold off Maryland for 74-70 victory

MADISON – At this point in the basketball season, neither players no coaches care how they win games.

Just find a way.

Wisconsin found a way from the free-throw line Tuesday at the Kohl Center. UW hit 17 of 19 attempts in the second half, including 11 of 12 in the final minute, and 28 of 31 attempts overall in a 74-70 victory over Maryland.

That performance came just three days after UW hit just 19 of 28 attempts in an overtime loss at Iowa.

The Badgers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) took over sole possession of third place in the league and moved to within one game of second-place Illinois (19-6, 10-4).

Michigan State (17-9, 10-6) failed to keep pace with UW thanks to a 78-71 home loss to Iowa earlier Tuesday.

Maryland (14-13, 6-10) suffered its third consecutive road loss.

Three days after allowing Iowa to make 60.5% of its two-point shots (26 of 43) and attempt 30 free throws, the Badgers fared better against Maryland.

The Terps, 13th in the Big Ten in scoring (66.6 ppg) and field-goal shooting (39.8%) in league games, shot 42.9% in the opening half as UW built a 37-29 lead.

They warmed after halftime and finished at 46.2%.

Point guard Jahmir Young averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 assists and 6.9 free-throw attempts per game scored 11 points to keep Maryland close and finished with 20 points. He hit just 6 of 17 shots, however.

In two games against UW last season, Young averaged 19.5 points and 3.0 assists. He hit 5 of 10 three-pointers, 14 of 28 shots overall and 6 of 7 free throws.

Julian Reese (13.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg) added 18 points and seven rebounds for Maryland.

Maryland came in No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring defense in league games (66.4 ppg) but UW moved the ball well, shot 54.5% in the opening half and finished at 44.7% after a chilly second half (9 of 25).

The Badgers’ lone issue on offense early on was too many turnovers. They had eight in the first half, which Maryland turned into 12 points. UW finished with just 12 turnovers and outscored Maryland, 17-14, off turnovers.

Tyler Wahl, limited to 22 minutes 6 seconds of play at Iowa because of foul trouble, was active from the opening minute. He had three first-half turnovers but contributed 10 points and five rebounds in the half and finished with 18 points and six rebounds. He hit 6 of 7 free throws.

Maryland guard DeShawn Harris-Smith fouls Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn during the first half of their game Tuesday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Max Klesmit, a combined 5-for-27 shooting in the previous three games, scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime. He hit a huge three-pointer for a 63-56 lead and hit 8 of 8 free throws.

Going head-to-head against Reese, UW’s Steven Crowl contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Chucky Hepburn, the primary defender on Young, had 11 points and four rebounds. AJ Storr added 10 points and eight rebounds. John Blackwell led the reserves with nine points. He hit 7 of 8 free throws.

Donta Scott, the Terps’ No. 3 scorer at 11.5 points per game, hit just 1 of 5 shots in the opening half but finished with 12 points.

The Badgers hit four of their first seven shots to build an early 9-2 lead but turnovers slowed their momentum and allowed Maryland several high-percentage shots.

UW had five turnovers on its first 11 possessions and the Terrapins turned those mistakes into eight points for a 14-11 lead with 12:16 left in the half.

Wahl scored six points and Storr had four in a 10-0 run as UW turned that three-point deficit into a 21-14 lead with 8:49 left in the half.

But Maryland charged back with six consecutive points – in a span of 54 seconds – to pull withib 21-20.

The Badgers closed the half with a 9-2 run over the final 4:07 for a 37-29 lead.

Storr started the run with a drive into the lane for a 30-27 lead. Crowl hit two free throws and Hepburn hit a three-pointer for a 35-27 lead with 2:01 left.

A key moment came with UW leading, 35-29.

Blackwell missed a contested jumper late in the possession and Maryland grabbed the rebound but head coach Kevin Willard was assessed a technical foul with 29.6 seconds left.

Klesmit hit two free throws to push the lead to eight and Maryland missed two shots on the final possession.

Both teams struggled to score in the second half as Maryland hit 3 of its first 8 shots and UW 3 of its first 12.

Blackwell hit a pair of free throws and scored inside to help UW maintain an eight-point lead. Wahl made a terrific defensive play in transition and then converted a three-point play for a 51-42 lead with 9:52 left.

Crowl left with his fourth foul with 4:54 left and UW leading, 56-51.

Maryland had a chance to pull within three points but Hepburn drew a charge on DeShawn Harris-Smith with 3:20 left.

Could the Badgers build on their 58-53 lead?

Crowl returned and Klesmit missed a three-pointer from the wing but Harris-Smith fouled Blackwell after missing a shot in the lane.

Blackwell hit both free throws for a 60-53 lead with 2:25 left and Maryland called a timeout eight seconds later to set up a play.

Reese was fouled with 2:12 left but made just 1 of 2 free throws.

UW came down and Hepburn missed a deep three-pointer late in the possession. Young scored on a drive and the lead was down to 60-56 with 1:31 left.

Klesmit buried a three-pointer with 56.6 seconds left and UW’s lead was 63-56.

Timeout Maryland.

Reese scored inside but Wahl was fouled with 42.4 seconds left. Wahl, 4 of 5 from the line to that point, hit both shots for a 65-58 lead.

Scott countered with a deep three-pointer to cut UW’s lead to 65-61 with 38.1 seconds left.

After the Badgers called a timeout, Klesmit was fouled with 36.6 seconds left. He went to the line for two shots and hit both. The lead was back to six.

Harris-Smith was fouled with 26.3 second left, after grabbing an offensive rebound, but made just 1 of 2 attempts.

Blackwell went back to the line with 22.9 seconds left but made just 1 of 2 attempts. Young then hit a corner three-pointer with 16 seconds left and UWs lead was 68-65.

Klesmit was fouled with 15.3 seconds left and hit both shots for a 70-65 lead.

Blackwell inexplicably fouled Smith-Harris with 11.2 seconds left, however. That was Blackwell’s fifth foul and Storr came in.

Smith-Harris made both shots and UW’s lead was 70-67. UW had to call a timeout after struggling to get the ball in.

Hepburn was fouled with 10.3 seconds left. Hepburn, who missed two crucial free throws in the loss at Iowa, hit both shots to give UW a 72-67 lead.

Jamie Kaiser hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 72-70 with two seconds left and the Terps immediately called a timeout to set their defense.

Jahari Long was called for a block while trying to draw a charge on Klesmit before the ball was inbounded. Klesmit went to the line for two shots and buried both for a 74-70 lead and the victory.

