LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame football hosts Pittsburgh today. Follow along right here
SOUTH BEND — No. 14 Notre Dame football (6-2) returns to action today following a much needed bye week after an eight-game stretch punctuated by a convincing 48-20 dismantling of then undefeated USC on Oct. 14.
Enter another traditional rival Saturday in Pittsburgh (2-5), a team that whipped Louisville a week after the Cardinals handed the Irish a devastating second loss down along the Bourbon trail. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in the first non-primetime matchup for Notre Dame in six weeks.
More: Notre Dame football battles rival Pittsburgh Saturday: Everything you need to know
The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of Mike Berardino and Tom Noie are at Notre Dame Stadium and will have all your in-game coverage and analysis on southbendtribune.com and NDInsider.com. You can follow along with today's action right here. Just click REFRESH on your browser and scroll down for the latest live updates and game developments.
Pregaming
