Live updates: No. 5 FAMU football hosts SWAC Championship Game vs. Prairie View A&M

The Florida A&M Rattlers are hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The teams meet for the second time this season as they battle for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. FAMU bested PVAMU 45-7 in Week 9.

The Rattlers (10-1) are ranked fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision’s Coaches Poll while riding a nine-game winning streak. The Panthers (6-5) have won three consecutive games, not losing since their first matchup with FAMU.

The SWAC Championship winner earns a bid to the HBCU Celebration Bowl, which determines the Black College Football National Champion on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

Where can I watch the FAMU football game today?

FAMU and Prairie View A&M kick off the SWAC Championship Game at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 2 from Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M will air on ESPN2. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst and Lericia Harris reporting from the sideline.

FAMU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at USF: L 38-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. West Florida: W 31-10 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern*: W 26-19 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Texas Southern*: W 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando): W 24-7 Saturday, Dec. 2 SWAC Championship Game

