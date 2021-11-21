Live stream Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Time, date, odds, how to watch

The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts in a rematch of the last year's AFC wild card game.

The stakes remain high for both teams heading into Week 11.

The Bills, 6-3, are coming off a blowout win over the New York Jets after a dismal performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A win keeps them in first place in the division ahead of the New England Patriots (6-4).

The Colts are sitting at .500 (5-5) for the first time this season and currently hold the 10th seed in the AFC. They have put together two consecutive wins and won four of their last five games, but it's been 11 months since they've beaten a team with a winning record.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to build off the momentum from last week and his MVP-caliber season as the Colts will heavily rely on running back Jonathan Taylor.

Josh Allen has led the Bills to a 6-3 start.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Indianapolis at Buffalo start?

The game begins at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

What TV channel is Indianapolis at Buffalo on?

The Colts at Bills game can be seen on CBS.

How can I watch Indianapolis at Buffalo via livestream?

The Colts at Bills game can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Indianapolis at Buffalo?

The Bills are favored to win by 7.5 points with an over/under of 50.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Colts at Bills: Time, TV info, how to watch, odds