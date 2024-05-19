LIVE: Pacers vs. Knicks score updates, highlights from NBA playoffs Game 7

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks play Game 7 in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. The winner meets the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Home court has meant everything. Each team is 3-0 at home, winning the rebounding battle every game. The Pacers extended the series with a resounding Game 6 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

New York, which has battled injuries throughout the series, hope Josh Hart (abdomen) and OG Anunoby (hamstring) can play. They were both listed as questionable.

Dustin Dopirak is your best Pacers follow, and we will have highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

5:33 left in 2Q: Pacers 56, Knicks 39

The Pacers bench is 7-of-8 from the field but New York has trimmed a 22-point deficit to 17 with Alec Burks on the line for a second free throw.

9:19 left in 2Q: Pacers 48, Knicks 30

Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell comes off the bench to score 6 points on 3-of-3 shooting as the team remains red hot: 80% overall, 77.8% on 3s.

TJ McConnell absolutely roasting the Knicks with YMCA moves — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) May 19, 2024

End of 1Q: Pacers 39, Knicks 27

Tyrese Haliburton has 14 in the first quarter, Pascal Siakam 11. Donte DiVencenzo leads the Knicks with 12 points, including 3-of-6 3-pointers.

The Pacers 39 points is the most points scored or given up in a first quarter of a game 7 in NBA history. — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 19, 2024

2:03 left in 1Q: Pacers 34, Knicks 22

Tyrese Haliburton scores 8 consecutive points in 56 seconds, causing the Knicks to call a timeout. Haliburton is 4-of-6, 3-of-4 on 3s, for 11 points and 3 assists.

Pacers are shooting 77.8% from the field, which is unlikely to hold up for the entire game.

4:50 left in 1Q: Pacers 23, Knicks 20

Donte DiVincenzo and Pascal Siakam have to be separated as players come off both benches, including Indiana's James Johnson. Pacers call timeout to challenge a foul on Haliburton.

The call is reversed with technicals on DiVincenzo and Siakam

James Johnson got out there again. Earning his money on those. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 19, 2024

7:19 left in 1Q: Pacers 16, Knicks 10

The Pacers hit 7-of-8 shots to start the game behind Pascal Siakam (3-of-3, 6 points), Myles Turner (2-of-2, 5 points) and Andrew Nembhard (2-of-2, 5 points). OG Anunoby hit his first two shots to lead the Knicks with 5.

Anunoby to the bench out of the first stoppage, Miles McBride replaces him.

OG Anunoby is clearly limited by his strained left hamstring. He’s moving pretty gingerly on the court, even though he has 5 early points. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) May 19, 2024

Anunoby, Hart in Knicks starting lineup

OG Anunoby (hamstring) will return to the Knicks' starting lineup after missing Games 3, 4, 5 and 6. Josh Hart (abdominal strain) will also start after missing the end of the Game 6.

Now official on the NBA starters page. Josh Hart and O.G. Anunoby in the starting lineup. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 19, 2024

No changes to Pacers' starting lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Pacers news from IndyStar

Break out the crystal ball: Pacers vs. Knicks prediction for Game 7

'Young teams are going to grow': Game 7 new territory for resilient young Pacers

'It's going to take everything': Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam for games like Sunday

When do the Pacers play the Knicks?

3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Knicks by 2.5 points

Over/under: 208.5 total points

Moneyline: Knicks -145, Pacers +120

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA playoff schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

May 12: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

May 14: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

May 17: Pacers 116, Knicks 103

Sunday, May 19: at New York, 3:30 p.m., ABC

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks score updates, highlights from NBA playoffs Game 7