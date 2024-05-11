LIVE: IndyCar at Indy Grand Prix race updates, crashes, highlights

The IndyCar Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course today. The track features 14 turns over 2.439 miles.

Alex Palou earned pole position as he tries to win the race for the second straight year. Christian Lundgaard will join him on the front row.

Team Penske begins its month without some key team members in the wake of a push-to-pass scandal that also resulted in disqualifications for drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Penske drivers qualified 3rd (Will Power), 4th (Newgarden) and 13th (McLaughlin) for today's race.

This is the 16th race on the IMS road course since the track debuted in 2014. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Graham Rahal have competed in all of those races. Power has won five of those races. Dixon has won twice, including the most recent race in August 2023. Newgarden has won once, and Rahal has three runner-up finishes.

Here is the qualifying lineup for the 85-lap race.

Alex Palou Christian Lundgaard Will Power Josef Newgarden Pato O'Ward Scott Dixon Alexander Rossi Marcus Armstrong Graham Rahal Felix Rosenqvist Pietro Fittipaldi Rinus Veekay Scott McLaughlin Kyle Kirkwood Agustin Canapino Santino Ferrucci Jack Harvey Theo Pourchaire Linus Lundqvist Christian Rasmussen Marcus Ericsson Luca Ghiotto Romain Grosjean Colton Herta Kyffin Simpson Tom Blomqvist Sting Ray Robb

When is the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 11, 2024, scheduled green flag.

What channel is the IndyCar race at IMS on?

TV: NBC

Radio: IndyCar Radio (93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: Peacock, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 Indy Series schedule

Time listed is ET for TV

Date, time Location TV/winner March 10 St. Petersburg, Fla.% Pato O'Ward** March 24 Thermal, Calif.*# Alex Palou April 21 Long Beach, Calif.% Scott Dixon April 28, 1 p.m. Leeds, Ala.# Scott McLaughlin May 11, 3 p.m. Indianapolis# NBC May 26, 11 a.m. Indianapolis@ NBC June 2, noon Detroit% USA June 9, 3:30 p.m. Elkhart Lake, Wis.# NBC June 23, 6 p.m. Monterey, Calif.# USA July 7, 1:30 p.m. Lexington, Ohio# NBC July 13, 8 p.m. Newton, Iowa@ NBC July 14, noon Newton, Iowa@ NBC July 21, 1 p.m. Toronto% Peacock Aug. 17, 6 p.m. Gateway, Ill.@ USA Aug. 25, 3 p.m. Portland# USA Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Milwaukee@ Peacock Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee@ USA Sept. 15, 3 p.m. Nashville@ NBC

