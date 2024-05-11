Advertisement

LIVE: IndyCar at Indy Grand Prix race updates, crashes, highlights

The IndyCar Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course today. The track features 14 turns over 2.439 miles.

Alex Palou earned pole position as he tries to win the race for the second straight year. Christian Lundgaard will join him on the front row.

Team Penske begins its month without some key team members in the wake of a push-to-pass scandal that also resulted in disqualifications for drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Penske drivers qualified 3rd (Will Power), 4th (Newgarden) and 13th (McLaughlin) for today's race.

This is the 16th race on the IMS road course since the track debuted in 2014. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Graham Rahal have competed in all of those races. Power has won five of those races. Dixon has won twice, including the most recent race in August 2023. Newgarden has won once, and Rahal has three runner-up finishes.

Here is the qualifying lineup for the 85-lap race.

IndyCar qualifying results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  1. Alex Palou

  2. Christian Lundgaard

  3. Will Power

  4. Josef Newgarden

  5. Pato O'Ward

  6. Scott Dixon

  7. Alexander Rossi

  8. Marcus Armstrong

  9. Graham Rahal

  10. Felix Rosenqvist

  11. Pietro Fittipaldi

  12. Rinus Veekay

  13. Scott McLaughlin

  14. Kyle Kirkwood

  15. Agustin Canapino

  16. Santino Ferrucci

  17. Jack Harvey

  18. Theo Pourchaire

  19. Linus Lundqvist

  20. Christian Rasmussen

  21. Marcus Ericsson

  22. Luca Ghiotto

  23. Romain Grosjean

  24. Colton Herta

  25. Kyffin Simpson

  26. Tom Blomqvist

  27. Sting Ray Robb

When is the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 11, 2024, scheduled green flag.

What channel is the IndyCar race at IMS on?

TV: NBC

Radio: IndyCar Radio (93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: Peacock, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 Indy Series schedule

Time listed is ET for TV

Date, time

Location

TV/winner

March 10

St. Petersburg, Fla.%

Pato O'Ward**

March 24

Thermal, Calif.*#

Alex Palou

April 21

Long Beach, Calif.%

Scott Dixon

April 28, 1 p.m.

Leeds, Ala.#

Scott McLaughlin

May 11, 3 p.m.

Indianapolis#

NBC

May 26, 11 a.m.

Indianapolis@

NBC

June 2, noon

Detroit%

USA

June 9, 3:30 p.m.

Elkhart Lake, Wis.#

NBC

June 23, 6 p.m.

Monterey, Calif.#

USA

July 7, 1:30 p.m.

Lexington, Ohio#

NBC

July 13, 8 p.m.

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 14, noon

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 21, 1 p.m.

Toronto%

Peacock

Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Gateway, Ill.@

USA

Aug. 25, 3 p.m.

Portland#

USA

Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee@

Peacock

Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee@

USA

Sept. 15, 3 p.m.

Nashville@

NBC

