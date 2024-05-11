LIVE: IndyCar at Indy Grand Prix race updates, crashes, highlights
The IndyCar Series races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course today. The track features 14 turns over 2.439 miles.
Alex Palou earned pole position as he tries to win the race for the second straight year. Christian Lundgaard will join him on the front row.
Team Penske begins its month without some key team members in the wake of a push-to-pass scandal that also resulted in disqualifications for drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Penske drivers qualified 3rd (Will Power), 4th (Newgarden) and 13th (McLaughlin) for today's race.
This is the 16th race on the IMS road course since the track debuted in 2014. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Graham Rahal have competed in all of those races. Power has won five of those races. Dixon has won twice, including the most recent race in August 2023. Newgarden has won once, and Rahal has three runner-up finishes.
Here is the qualifying lineup for the 85-lap race.
IndyCar qualifying results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Alex Palou
Christian Lundgaard
Will Power
Josef Newgarden
Pato O'Ward
Scott Dixon
Alexander Rossi
Marcus Armstrong
Graham Rahal
Felix Rosenqvist
Pietro Fittipaldi
Rinus Veekay
Scott McLaughlin
Kyle Kirkwood
Agustin Canapino
Santino Ferrucci
Jack Harvey
Theo Pourchaire
Linus Lundqvist
Christian Rasmussen
Marcus Ericsson
Luca Ghiotto
Romain Grosjean
Colton Herta
Kyffin Simpson
Tom Blomqvist
Sting Ray Robb
When is the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 11, 2024, scheduled green flag.
What channel is the IndyCar race at IMS on?
TV: NBC
Radio: IndyCar Radio (93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: Peacock, SiriusXM Channel 218
2024 Indy Series schedule
Time listed is ET for TV
Date, time
Location
TV/winner
March 10
St. Petersburg, Fla.%
March 24
Thermal, Calif.*#
April 21
Long Beach, Calif.%
April 28, 1 p.m.
Leeds, Ala.#
May 11, 3 p.m.
Indianapolis#
NBC
May 26, 11 a.m.
Indianapolis@
NBC
June 2, noon
Detroit%
USA
June 9, 3:30 p.m.
Elkhart Lake, Wis.#
NBC
June 23, 6 p.m.
Monterey, Calif.#
USA
July 7, 1:30 p.m.
Lexington, Ohio#
NBC
July 13, 8 p.m.
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 14, noon
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 21, 1 p.m.
Toronto%
Peacock
Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Gateway, Ill.@
USA
Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Portland#
USA
Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee@
Peacock
Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee@
USA
Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
NBC
