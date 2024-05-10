LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks updates, stats, score for Game 3 of NBA playoffs
Down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Indiana Pacers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 against the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.
Earlier today, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 for comments about the officials after Game 2. Heading into Game 3, New York will be without OG Anunoby, who suffered a hamstring strain in the second half of Game 2.
What channel is the Pacers vs. Knicks game on?
TV: ESPN
Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play
Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891
Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule
May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Wednesday, May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Friday, May 10: at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 12: at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ABC
TBD, TBD: at New York*
TBD, TBD: at Indiana*
TBD, TBD: at New York*
*-if necessary
Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 betting line
via BetMGM
Favorite: Pacers by 7.5 points
Over/under: 222.5 total points
Moneyline: Pacers -300, Knicks +240
Indiana Pacers news
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Knicks live updates, highlights for Game 3 of NBA playoffs