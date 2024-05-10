LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks updates, stats, score for Game 3 of NBA playoffs

Down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Indiana Pacers head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 against the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs.

Earlier today, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 for comments about the officials after Game 2. Heading into Game 3, New York will be without OG Anunoby, who suffered a hamstring strain in the second half of Game 2.

Dustin Dopirak will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What channel is the Pacers vs. Knicks game on?

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Wednesday, May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Friday, May 10: at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 12: at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ABC

TBD, TBD: at New York*

TBD, TBD: at Indiana*

TBD, TBD: at New York*

*-if necessary

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 3 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Pacers by 7.5 points

Over/under: 222.5 total points

Moneyline: Pacers -300, Knicks +240

Indiana Pacers news

