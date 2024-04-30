LIV Golf picks new course near Chicago for 2024 individual championship event

Nearly midway through its 14-event 2024 season, LIV Golf has finally announced the host course for its regular season finale.

Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois, 30 minutes outside of Chicago, will host the 2024 Individual Championship, Sept. 13-15, ending the league’s two-year relationship with Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 8.

The 13th tournament of the season, the LIV Golf Chicago event will determine team seeds for the 2024 Team Championship (location to be announced), crown the season’s individual champion and solidify player status for 2025.

“The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025,” said Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale.”

For those unfamiliar with Bolingbrook Golf Club, the course was designed by architect Arthur Hills and his partner Steve Forrest, and features a 156-yard island green on the 15th hole.

This week the league will tee up its seventh event of the season at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, May 3-5.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek