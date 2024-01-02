Listen to Michigan football radio calls as defense stuffs Alabama to win Rose Bowl semifinal

Michigan football scored arguably its biggest win yet of the College Football Playoff era on Monday, knocking off No. 4 Alabama to grant the Wolverines their first-ever CFP national championship game berth.

The Rose Bowl was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with Alabama jumping out to a 7-0 lead before a fiery Michigan defense helped the team claw back to a 13-10 halftime lead. Nick Saban's team responded in turn, scoring 10 unanswered second-half points before a last-minute touchdown connection between J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson sent the game to overtime with a 20-20 score.

There, Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines ultimately won the CFP semifinal, 27-20, thanks to a 17-yard run by Blake Corum. Of course, a tremendous defensive stand by Michigan sealed the deal. The Wolverines stuffed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on a fourth-and-goal run up the middle from the 3-yard line, securing the victory.

Naturally, the play was met with jubilation by Michigan fans everywhere. That was especially true of team broadcasters Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen, whose epic call of the game will resonate with Wolverines fans everywhere. (Jansen's reaction in particular is likely one heard in numerous Michigan households):

Michigan radio on the 4th and goal OT stop pic.twitter.com/sTPp4zD5ES — Tony McMahon (@TMcMahon402) January 2, 2024

"Jalen Milroe in the shotgun," Karsch begins. "Game on the line, fourth-and-goal from the 3. Milroe puts a man in motion, empty backfield. Low snap, quarterback run up the middle ... unbelievable! He's not gonna make it! Nowhere close, as the Michigan defense stuffs Jalen Milroe!"

Chimed Jansen: "YEAAAAAH!"

Karsch and Jansen's excitement was, of course, warrented. The Wolverines have made the CFP three times in the last three seasons, and came away with disappointing defeats to Georgia and TCU in each of the last two semifinal games, respectively. To finally clear that hurdle against Alabama had to be tremendous catharsis.

In that sense, Karsch and Jansen's excitement likely reflected the entirety of the Michigan football fandom.

