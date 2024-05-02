LIST: Bay Area bars showing Canelo-Mungia pay-per-view fight

(KRON) — Canelo Álvarez, one of the biggest stars in boxing, is fighting against fellow Mexican Jaime Mungia this Cinco de Mayo weekend. Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) takes on the undefeated Mungia (43-0, 34 KOs) on Saturday, May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be shown on Amazon Prime and DAZN Pay-Per-View for $89.99.

However, if you don’t want to shell out the money come fight night, here are bars across the Bay Area showing the fight. Expect the main event to begin around 8 p.m. PT. KRON4 compiled a list of Bay Area bars showing the fight.

Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned substance after Devin Haney win: reports

San Francisco

Oakland/East Bay

Will boxing be back in SF? Promoter says sold-out Chase Center crowd at Devin Haney fight was ‘incredible’

South Bay

Other Bay Area Cities

Note: These businesses may have a cover fee to get inside. Click event info for each venue to find out.

Fight Background

Álvarez, 33, will be defending his undisputed title for the fourth time since capturing all four super middleweight belts in a Nov. 2021 stoppage win over then-undefeated Caleb Plant. The Mexican icon is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo last September.

Mungia, 27, is a rising star from Tijuana with an undefeated record in 43 professional fights. He is coming off a ninth-round TKO win over John Ryder in January — an opponent who went the distance with Álvarez one year ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.