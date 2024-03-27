Lions re-sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld

Veteran backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld has never thrown a pass as a Detroit Lion, but he's been on the team for two years, and now he's signing for another year.

Sudfeld has re-signed with the Lions, the team announced today.

The 30-year-old Sudfeld was a 2016 sixth-round draft pick in Washington who has also spent time in Philadelphia and San Francisco. He has never started a game, and the most notable moment of his career came when Eagles coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts and put Sudfeld into the 2020 season finale, leading to accusations that Pederson was tanking.

The Lions now have three quarterbacks under contract, with Sudfeld joining Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker. Sudfeld and Hooker will likely compete in training camp to open the season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Goff.