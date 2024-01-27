Lions RB Montgomery describes ex-college teammate Purdy as ‘special' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has firsthand knowledge of Brock Purdy's daily demeanor after being collge teammates with the 49ers quarterback when the pair attended Iowa State University.

Only a freshman during the 2018 NCAA season, Purdy led the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 record, a third-place finish in the Big 12 and the Alamo Bowl, impressing Montgomery, who became a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft some months later.

When talking to reporters on Friday, Montgomery detailed his perception of Purdy as a collegiate teammate and NFC Championship Game rival.

“[Brock] comes in [2018], wasn’t supposed to be the guy and he was the guy,” Montgomery explained on Friday. “He’s been running ever since. Resilient guy. Very, very quiet off the field, very loud on the field. Definitely is a leader -- I could see that my junior year [at Iowa State] when he came in. He kind of took the reigns and just ran with it. So, he’s a different, special kind of human.”

The 2024 Pro Bowl alternate had high praise for Purdy, emphasizing how the signal-caller, on multiple occasions, has entered a quarterback room projected to be a backup, ultimately becoming a phenomenal starter.

Purdy completed 66.4 percent of his 220 pass attempts for Iowa State in 2018, throwing for 2,250 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Montgomery, rightfully so, knows Purdy is the real deal and a serious threat to Detroit’s Super Bowl pursuit.

Comparatively, Purdy has much respect for Montgomery, also recalling their time together as teammates, which the 24-year-old also detailed to reporters on Friday, illustrating the Detroit star’s strengths.

“David was one of the hardest workers I've ever been around,” Purdy said. “That's the kind of guy that just doesn't go down easy. He's always moving his feet -- explosive, great quick cuts. And this week I haven't really been able to talk to my defense about that. I mean, they've seen him, I think a lot just the last couple years when he was in Chicago, so they know who he is.

“But yeah, I have nothing but love and respect for David and what he's done, and it's a tough dude to get to. He's mentally strong, he's tough, he's physical, and it's going to be a good challenge to go up against him again.”

Montgomery rushed for 563 yards and two scores in college beside Purdy -- his talent carried over into the league and is a point of emphasis for the 49ers defense.

Even though the 49ers and Lions will be Super Bowl-chasing rivals on Sunday, Purdy and Montgomery may catch up at Levi’s Stadium, granted the moment arrives.

