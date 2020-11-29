Lions fans react to the firing of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn

Follow Along:

Sonja Greenfield
·2 min read

The Detroit Lions’ “Patriot Era” is officially over.

After bringing in two staffers from the successful New England Patriots to Detroit, fans were excited about what that could mean for the Lions. Unfortunately, it amounted to nothing except losing and frustration for both the fans and the players. When the word got out this afternoon, Lions fans took to Twitter with their feelings. Here are some of the better reactions.

A couple of Patriots fans got in on it:

But I think the most telling reaction is from former players. Patricia apparently was not a “players coach.”

The Detroit “Patriot Era” is done. And one that we probably won’t look too fondly upon. But cheers to the next version of the Detroit Lions.

