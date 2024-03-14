Lions coach Dan Campbell, EVP and GM Brad Holmes receive extensions, team announces

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both received extensions on Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced.

The Lions head coach and executive vice president and general manager are now locked in through the 2027 season. Detroit also announced that it agreed to a multi-year extension with Chris Spielman, the special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson.

The former linebacker for the Lions rejoined the franchise in 2021, too.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," Detroit Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp said in the press release. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

Holmes and Campbell were hired six days apart from one another at the start of the 2021 offseason. The duo replaced former head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, who were both fired in-season on Nov. 28, 2020.

The Lions have gone 24-26-1 under Campbell and Holmes' leadership. But the two men distinguished themselves in 2023.

Holmes won PFWA NFL Executive of the Year in 2023 in recognition of his work building a roster that not only went 12-5, but helped Detroit win its first division title in three decades. The Lions were one game away from playing in the Super Bowl, falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Players that Holmes and his staff are specifically credited for are Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, who were key contributors to last season's success.The 44 year old came over after spending 18 years with the St.Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

Due to his hand in the success of Detroit's turnaround, Campbell was recognized as an Associated Press Coach of the Year Finalist in 2023.

The former NFL tight end came over after five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He has helped lead the revitalization from his debut season, when the team finished 3-13-1, to a 12-5 record in last season.

For the first time in 32 years, Detroit won a playoff game, and the Lions played in the NFC Championship for the first time since 1991.

"I could not be more proud of the work that Brad, Dan and Chris have done for our organization," said president and CEO Rod Wood. "They have selflessly worked together to build a winning culture within the Lions. I am excited to continue working with them to create the sustained success that we envision for the team, our fans, and the city of Detroit."