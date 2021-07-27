Lions claim DT Bruce Hector off waivers from the Titans

The roster vacancy created when defensive tackle Brian Price retired instead of reporting to Detroit Lions training camp did not stay open for long. The Lions used the open roster spot to claim defensive tackle Bruce Hector off waivers from the Tennessee Titans, per his agent, Christina Phillips.

Hector was waived by the Titans on Monday when Tennessee signed DT Kyle Peko. The 26-year-old tackle spent the 2020 season on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Hector played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, with a brief stint in Arizona mixed in as well. He has a half-sack and two total tackles in eight career games. The 296-pounder played collegiately at South Florida.

As was the case with the now-retired Price, Hector faces an uphill battle to make the Lions at the team’s deepest position group.

