Lincoln Riley appears on Big Ten Network before USC spring football game

The USC Big Ten era doesn’t officially begin with Saturday’s spring football game, but unofficially, it certainly does feel like the start of something new. Lincoln Riley appeared on Big Ten Network and the “Big Ten Today” show to promote the spring game and discuss other USC subjects. The weirdness of the moment is magnified by the reality that even though Big Ten Network is now leaning into USC coverage, no one was able to find a way to put the USC football spring game on BTN. Pac-12 Network still gets to show the 2024 spring game even though the Trojans’ next regular-season football game will be as a Big Ten member school.

Despite the lack of BTN coverage for Saturday’s spring game, it’s still exciting to see USC get so much coverage and visibility from Big Ten Network. This is what USC fans can look forward to in the years to come. It’s a preview of what’s ahead for the Trojans this fall and beyond.

"You walk down those steps, and you can feel it." 🤩@uscfb HC @LincolnRiley tells us what makes the Coliseum stand out. #B1GToday pic.twitter.com/J4n7qjGVcF — USC on BTN (@USConBTN) April 19, 2024

