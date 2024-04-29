Lincoln will 'probably struggle' to keep Erhahon

Ethan Erhahon has been a standout performer for Lincoln [Getty Images]

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala has admitted the club could lose Ethan Erhahon this summer.

The Scottish midfielder, 22, has impressed since being signed from St Mirren in January 2023 and was recently voted the Red Imps' player of the season by fans.

Erhahon played a starring role as Lincoln went close to making the League One play-offs and Skubala expects him to attract interest in the coming weeks.

“For me, he’s the best number six in the league by a mile," Skubala told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“We’ll probably struggle to hold on to him, if I’m honest. But what a player he is - and he’s growing all the time.

“You forget he’s only 22. He’s so young. He’s got such a huge desire to win and throughout the season he’s been magnificent."

A 2-0 home defeat by champions Portsmouth on the final day of the season meant Lincoln dropped out of the top six and missed out on a play-off spot.

They had won 12 of their previous 16 matches, losing just once, to put themselves in the promotion race.

Skubala, who took over in November when the team were ninth in the table, said: “We’ll regroup and if we do what we’ve just done for 17 or 18 games for 46, then we’ll be a decent side."