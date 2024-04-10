Likely No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark takes center stage in 2024 WNBA broadcast schedule

The WNBA released its broadcast schedule on Wednesday for the upcoming 2024 season, and for those who are looking to see former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark on television, she won't be hard to find.

Unless the Indiana Fever surprises the whole world, they will select Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, with the No. 1 overall pick during Monday's draft. As a result, the team will have 36 of its 40 regular season games on linear television or streaming services.

The Fever will be featured eight times each on the Disney networks (ABC, ESPN and ESPN2), ION and twice more on CBS.

NBA TV will air 13 Fever games, with four more on Amazon Prime Video and one on CBS Sports Network.

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) practices before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 doubleheader schedule starts on May 14, when the Fever takes on the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m. ET. The nightcap will feature the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces taking on the Phoenix Mercury.

On the 18th, the Fever makes their first trip to New York to take on the WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and the Liberty, who lost to the Aces in the Finals.

Indiana finished 13-27 last season and has missed the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons.

The WNBA All-Star Game is July 20. The WNBA season breaks for the Paris Summer Olympics and resumes on Aug. 15, when the Liberty take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA schedule will heavily feature Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever