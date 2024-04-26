Ligue 1 title beckons for treble-chasers PSG

Georges Mikautadze (R) looks to be the key to Metz's survival hopes (Lou BENOIST)

Paris Saint-Germain can complete the first step of a potential treble on Saturday knowing a victory at home to Le Havre will wrap up a record-extending 12th French league title with three matches to spare.

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice as PSG cruised to a 4-1 win at Lorient on Wednesday, but Monaco's 1-0 victory over Lille delayed the party for Luis Enrique's side a few more days at least.

"We hope it's going to be a special day tomorrow," Luis Enrique said on Friday. "It's nicer to win (at home) rather than hoping for another team to lose."

For PSG, it will represent a 10th Ligue 1 crown in the last 12 campaigns going back to the start of the Qatar era which has transformed French football.

Indeed it could get even better for the champions-elect, with an upcoming Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund and the French Cup final against Lyon next month offering the chance for a treble.

"We're in a splendid period and we have almost all the players available. The supporters are happy and it's a very positive end to the season," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"I'm going to carry on in the same way, by rotating players, why would I change? What changes is that if we win tomorrow, we'll officially be champions and to do it in front of our supporters is perfect."

PSG are unbeaten in 25 league matches since their only loss this term, at home to Nice in September.

"We're a more mature team now. But that's part of a process, PSG have changed a lot of things since the summer," said Luis Enrique.

"It's a building phase, we'll see at the end of the campaign what we've been able to achieve. And I'm convinced next year we'll be even better."

Le Havre, on the other hand, risk an immediate return to the second tier after a dreadful 2024, and a run that has seen them win just once in 12 matches with goals scarce.

Monaco are on course to finish second after five wins in their past six, with Brest now clinging on to the third automatic Champions League qualifying spot after successive defeats.

Lille are a point behind Brest, who travel to Breton rivals Rennes on Sunday, while Nice are not entirely out of the running for a top-three finish either despite a challenging second half of the season.

Marseille, winless in five domestically, warm up for their Europa League semi-final first leg against Atalanta with the visit of Lens.

One to watch: Georges Mikautadze

After departing for Ajax in August, the French-born Georgia international returned to Metz on loan this winter following a difficult few months with the troubled Dutch giants.

With Metz battling relegation, Mikautadze, the top scorer in Ligue 2 with 23 goals last season, has rediscovered that form in the top flight to haul his club towards safety.

The 23-year-old has struck five times in the past three games -- including wins over Lens and Le Havre -- and is up to 10 goals in 16 appearances, having scored in two of his three outings before his late summer move.

Key stats

43 - Kylian Mbappe has set a new career best after hitting 43 goals this season in all competitions. However, he is still seven off the 33 he scored in the league in 2018-19.

26 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's overall goal haul for Marseille this term has only been bettered this century by Didier Drogba, who got 32 in his lone season at the Velodrome in 2003-04.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Montpellier v Nantes (1900)

Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain v Le Havre (1900)

Sunday

Metz v Lille (1100), Clermont v Reims, Lorient v Toulouse, Strasbourg v Nice (all 1300), Rennes v Brest (1505), Lyon v Monaco (1700), Marseille v Lens (1900)

ali-mw/nr