Life comes full circle for the Hills on Saturday

BYU Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) celebrates after making a touchdown catch, putting the Cougars up 7-6 over Utah Tech after the PAT, during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

BYU receiver Keanu Hill grew up watching Texas Tech games on television with his father and Red Raiders Hall of Fame receiver Lloyd Hill. On Saturday, Lloyd Hill will be in Provo to watch his son play against Texas Tech.

“I think it will mean a lot to him to see me play against his old team,” said Keanu Hill. “He wants me to do great.”

Lloyd Hill caught 189 passes for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns during his four seasons in Lubbock, Texas, between 1990-1993. The All-American was later enshrined in the Texas Tech and Texas High School Halls of Fame.

The day the Big 12 schedule was released (Jan. 31), father and son were quick to get on the phone and according to Keanu, their conversation went like this:

“Hey Dad, did you see the schedule?” Keanu said.

“Yeah,” Lloyd replied. “What are you going to do that week?”

“You’ll see?” Keanu answered. “All I know is you better not be showing up in Texas Tech gear. If you do, you aren’t getting a ticket into the game!”

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior, who graduates in December with a degree in health science and a minor in business, surprised his Bedford, Texas, followers by choosing to play at BYU in 2019. In five seasons, he has caught 42 passes from Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney and Kedon Slovis for 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Coming here was a big step for me in my life,” he said. “It’s been a real roller coaster, but a blessing.”

Hill has been wrestling with a sore ankle since fall camp. Against TCU last week, he was held to one reception for two yards. As with the rest of the team, Hill is looking to bounce back against Texas Tech.

“Even though we got punched in the mouth, it’s a new week. It’s a different team with a different scheme,” he said. “We have to come prepared with the right mentality.”

You can see Dave McCann’s interview with Keanu Hill Saturday at 3 p.m. MDT on BYUtv’s “Gameday” program, including the positive impact his parents have had on his life. In addition, Hill’s father, Lloyd, will join the pregame show.