Leverkusen rescue unbeaten run on their way Europa League final

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Jonas Hofmann (l) and Granit Xhaka celebrate with the fans after wining the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in the BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

In typical Bayer Leverkusen fashion this season, the Bundesliga champions scored a stoppage-time goal to rescue their unbeaten run and reach the Europa League final after a 2-2 draw with Roma on Thursday.

Leverkusen's unbeaten run was extended to 49 games in all competitions this season. In the final on May 22, they will face Atalanta, who defeated Olympique Marseille 3-0.

The Germans had the advantage after a 2-0 win in Italy last week, but were down 2-1 at home until the seventh minute of stoppage time. The result would book them a spot in the final, but would end their incredible unbeaten record.

However, as it has become usual for Leverkusen this term, they once again scored in the final minutes as Josip Stanisic fired home the leveller.

"I don't think we would have cared in the end if we lost and still progressed because we really wanted to get to the final, but it's even nicer this way," Stanisic told broadcasters RTL.

Roma had scored twice from the spot with Leandro Paredes before Gianluca Mancini scored an own goal to pull one back for Leverkusen.

Last season, Roma eliminated Leverkusen in the semi-finals to reach the European showdown, but this time around, the Germans got their revenge.

Leverkusen are chasing a potential treble season and will also bid for the German Cup title on May 25 against Kaiserslautern. It's the first time they reach an European final since they were defeated by Real Madrid in the 2001-02 Champions League final.

"We don't even know how we were 2-0 down. I think we had clear chances, especially in the first half. To come back against a team with so much experience and, above all, not to lose is incredible," midfielder Granit Xhaka said.

"Once again, this determination to score another goal and go for it again is unbelievable. We're now in the final. A dream has come true."

Leverkusen could have made their life easier if they had scored in the 29th, but they were unlucky as Exequiel Palacios only hit the post.

They had a double chance just 10 minutes later, but goalkeeper Mile Svilar was superb to deny both Adam Hložek and Amine Adli from close range.

But it was Roma who found the opener in the 43rd from the spot with Paredes after Jonathan Tah pulled down on-loan Leverkusen player Sardar Azmoun in the box.

And the Italians were again awarded a penalty, which was once more converted by Paredes, after Hložek was penalized for handball in the penalty area.

With the result, the game was set to go into extra-time, but Roma were very unlucky in the 83rd as Gianluca Mancini deflected the ball into his own target after a corner and gifted Leverkusen a spot in the final.

The German champions, however, still had their unbeaten run to keep and they did so in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Stanisic scored the equalizer.

"It hurts, we had the game in our hands and unfortunately, with Mancini's own goal, we were forced to leave space. We are sorry, we made a great effort. We wanted to give the fans the final but we go home empty-handed," Paredes said.

In the other game, Marseille didn't have much chance to turn a 1-1 draw in the first leg into a victory. In the 24th, their defence failed to clear a corner and Gianluca Scamacca lifted a shot against the crossbar from close range. In the rebound, Charles de Ketelaere had an effort on goal but Pau López made a stunning save.

Atalanta broke the deadlock six minutes later thanks to Ademola's powerful strike from just outside the box. They were again on target in the 52nd after a wonderful strike from Matteo Ruggeri into the top corner.

El Bilal Toure sealed the win in stoppage time as Atalanta made their way to their first-ever European final.