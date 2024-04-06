Letters to sports: The Times must stop offensive commentary

UCLA center Lauren Betts' shot is blocked by LSU forward Angel Reese during a Sweet 16 game in Albany, N.Y., on March 30. (Hans Pennink / Associated Press)

As a Bruins fan and season-ticket holder for UCLA women's basketball for more than 25 years, I'd like to thank staff writer Ben Bolch for writing a stupid, over-the-line hit piece on the LSU Lady Tigers, thereby providing fuel for Coach Kim Mulkey, who never needs fuel, and her players by comparing LSU vs. UCLA as "dirty debutantes" vs. "milk and cookies."

Then after UCLA lost he rubbed salt in the wound with his next story. We don't know what you were trying to achieve, Ben, but with writers like you, who needs enemies. Thanks for nothing.

Faith C'Dealva



Laguna Niguel

::

In trying to be clever Ben Bolch botched his column. Many male journalists are so out of touch and don’t have a clue about covering the popular surge in women's sports without being sexist or misogynist. Why hadn’t we heard more about Bolch’s article until this morning after last night’s phenomenal game? Louisiana State University coach Kim Mulkey asked reporters to Google "Dirty Debutantes." Not only is it the title of a porn movie, it is slang for whores and sluts.

I have called Angel Reese a thug and I regret it. I don't like her type of play, but I don't have a right to say that. Period. In the April 1 game with Iowa, Angel Reese put her team on her shoulders and gave it everything, even with an injured ankle. She hugged Caitlin Clark afterward. I was humbled. Reese will rise, and down the line, I hope to see Caitlin and Angel on the same team.

Dana Champion



Los Angeles

::

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is an indefatigable attention craver, who mistakenly believes the free press should serve as her public relations firm. Nevertheless, Mulkey was right to bash the degrading, divisive and defamatory commentary published in the L.A. Times.

It appears Ben Bolch cut and pasted the hoary narrative embedded in the 1980s football rivalry between Miami and Notre Dame. ESPN memorialized it with a “30 for 30” episode.

I appreciate the skill, tenacity and fire LSU exhibits. Furthermore, I find nothing divisive or dirty about them. Likewise, I appreciate the UCLA team, but I don’t buy that they’re America’s most wholesome team.

UCLA coach Cori Close said she made a huge mistake reposting the column without reading it. “I would never want to promote anything that tears down a group of people in our great game.“

Enough said.

Marc D. Greenwood



Opelika, Ala.

::

Editor's note: Ben Bolch and The Times have apologized to the LSU and UCLA basketball teams and readers for the commentary posted on our website that did not meet our editorial standards. We pledge to readers to do a better job serving them moving forward.

Blue in the face

I understand that Mark Walter and Shohei Ohtani have an expensive contingent of public relations advisers. However, I’d like to offer some free, unasked for advice to rectify the horrible treatment that Ambar Roman received after catching Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers home run, as described by Bill Plaschke.

She and her family should be invited to sit with you during a game. The entire incident with the home run ball should be replayed and she should be given her choice on whether to keep the ball, with full authentication, or accept a substitute. Finally, she needs to actually meet Shohei Ohtani, in person, and receive an apology from him directly.

David Gaon



Laguna Woods

::

James Outman was good enough last year to come in third in voting for the National League rookie of the year. He was not platooned. But, this year, manager Dave Roberts decides that Outman can’t hit southpaws and needs to be platooned with the mighty Kiké Hernández. Roberts will ruin Outman just like he did Joc Pederson. If Roberts leaves Outman alone, there is a chance that he can become a quality ballplayer. Hernández is going to bat .230 for you.

Neal Rakov



Santa Fe, N.M.

Box scores return

Thank you for printing the MLB box scores again. You have made this baseball fan very happy.

Cynthia Heister



Sherman Oaks

::

I do believe The Times has finally listened to its readers — are those actual baseball standings I see in the Sports section? Wow — thanks!!!!!

Beryl Arbit



Encino

::

It is terrific seeing the baseball box scores making their way onto the sports pages where they are supposed to be. Thank you for publishing them again. Hopefully they can remain in place during the 2024 season.

Georgi Gordon



Rancho Mirage

Arte, go home

Once again, fan antagonist Arte Moreno refuses to send Angels radio broadcasters Terry Smith and Mark Langston out on the road to cover the team. As good as these announcers are, any listener can tell the difference. It's a flawed product and yet another example of Moreno’s incompetent management of the franchise. Sell the team!

Jim Fredrick



Manhattan Beach

MLB or Little League rules?

When is MLB going to stop putting a runner on at second base to start extra innings? The pitch clock has sped up the game enough. What’s next? Dad pitch? Mercy rule? If you think the game is too long, then turn off your TV!

Nancy Christmas



Santa Monica

::

