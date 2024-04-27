Letters to the Editor: The unsettling reason for returning Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy

USC running back Reggie Bush walks off the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after a game against Fresno State on Nov. 19, 2005. (Associated Press)

To the editor: Your article about former USC running back Reggie Bush being awarded back the Heisman Trophy that had been stripped from him in 2010 really takes the cake when it comes to a society lacking the courage to maintain its values.

The article states, "Reports surfaced that Bush and his family had accepted impermissible benefits from two prospective sports agents during his Heisman season that included cash, travel expenses and a rent-free San Diego-area home."

Bush was declared to have violated the rules that every other college athlete had lived with for decades. There should be no "gimme" here. If the NCAA believes Bush violated rules that were in force at the time, the punishment was clearly deserved and should remain in effect to this day.

That college athletes are now allowed to be compensated for their name, image and likeness should give no excuse for Bush's actions in 2005, and it should certainly not change his status today.

Robert L. Rodine, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: If I got a speeding ticket in 2005 for doing 75 mph in a 60-mph zone, and now the legal limit is 75 mph, can I get the violation expunged from my record?

Dave Gershenson, Van Nuys

