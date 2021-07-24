Let’s stop talking about Penn State and the ACC

It was inevitable. As soon as headlines popped up this week about the reported flirtation between Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC, the wild imaginations of college football fans were set in motion to run absolutely wild with hypothetical conference realignment scenarios. What would happen if the SEC officially adds the Longhorns and Sooners, which appears as close to happening as it’s ever been? What would the Big Ten do? Will the ACC make any moves?

That last question appears to be a trendy one among many Penn State circles, and you just had to know some Penn State fans were going to ponder the question. Could conference realignment changes to the landscape give Penn State an opportunity to leave the Big Ten and join the ACC?

Let’s just stop it right there, because there is about as much a chance Penn State leaves the Big Ten for the ACC as there is Angola will win a gold medal in men’s basketball at the Olympics. But that won’t stop some from having the discussion.

After all, there once was a time when the ACC was close to bringing Penn State into the conference before the Nittany Lions ended up being invited and accepted by the Big Ten. And the ACC is home to many opponents Penn State has a long history with (Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College) and others that would just be plain old fun to see on the schedule (Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech) on a regular basis. Penn State would be a terrific addition to the ACC should the ACC ever decide to expand its own membership and the Nittany Lions were in fact interested in switching conference banners.

But why would Penn State be looking to do that now?

As with all conference membership decisions, the bottom line is absolutely going to be the bottom line. Despite an upward trend in ACC revenue distribution figures and a likely upwards projection with possible expansion for the ACC, the Big Ten money is impossible to turn away voluntarily.

In 2020, Big Ten schools received a revenue distribution reported at $55.6 million (Rutgers and Maryland did not receive a full share). By comparison, ACC schools received anywhere between $27.6 million and $34 million (the ACC doesn’t have an even revenue distribution so each school may receive a different amount).

Even over the past year, which was torched in the budgets due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten schools receiving a full revenue distribution (Not Rutgers and Maryland) received $54.9 million. ACC schools received anywhere between $30.9 million and $37 million.

Financially speaking, it just doesn’t make sense for Penn State to abandon their Big Ten ties and cozy up with the ACC. That may not be music to the ears of football fans who would love to rekindle the annual series with Pittsburgh and Syracuse and make trips to Clemson and North Carolina, but that is the stone-cold truth.

If someone is going to pay you $20 million on an annual basis, wouldn’t you stay with them as well?

But brace yourself, because the Penn State and ACC conversation may not be ready to go away just yet.

If the SEC does officially expand to 16 members, it would not be shocking to hear rumors about what the ACC and Big Ten could potentially do with the Big 12 as we know it is likely to collapse. West Virginia to the ACC would make some sense, and that would likely lead the ACC to want to even its membership count by adding one more.

And if that’s the case, there are two likely white whales for the ACC; Notre Dame and Penn State.

Notre Dame would be the first option considering the already established connection with the Irish being a member of the ACC in other sports outside of football. But if Notre Dame remains attached to its football independence, then Penn State would make a lot of sense for the ACC.

Penn State would be a natural geographic fit, even with Pittsburgh already in the conference. It would be a big-name program to add to the television package. It would be competitive in many sports, including football. And it would be a natural addition to the schedule for a number of schools in the conference.

Penn State in the ACC would absolutely work. It’s just not going to happen.

