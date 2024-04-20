Leonard Miller listed as potential Bulls offseason trade target

The Chicago Bulls are facing a weird offseason ahead of them. Following their second straight sub-.500 season, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out the direction of their franchise. Should they decide to endure another youth movement, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller could be a target.

“Status quo is the best bet. Because, well, these are the Bulls,” Favale wrote. “Regardless, their need to vary up the frontcourt will persist no matter how they carry themselves over the summer. Andre Drummond could leave in free agency, and even if he doesn’t, neither he nor NIkola Vučević is a long-term answer. Leonard Miller could be.

“Drafted 33rd overall last June, the 20-year-old has spent hardly any time on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves. But he has done filthy things during his time with the G League’s Iowa Wolves. At 6’10”, he is stronger than he looks. He screens and seals and goes up for boards like a burlier big. His floor game is a work in progress, but when it’s humming in conjunction with his outside shot, he plays like a hybrid 3-4-5.”

If Leonard is gettable, the Bulls should hit the phones.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire