Leipzig's Orban thinks Bayern won't be dominant again so quickly

Leipzig's Willi Orban in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Heidenheim and RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban doesn't expect Bayern Munich to quickly become as dominant as they were in the past decade again after they lost this season's Bundesliga title race to Bayer Leverkusen. Harry Langer/dpa

RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban doesn't expect Bayern Munich to quickly become as dominant as they were in the past decade again after they lost this season's Bundesliga title race to Bayer Leverkusen.

"I expect Bayern to continue a process. A new coach, changes to the squad - you don't solve that overnight. Bayern are always strong, but in my opinion they won't be as dominant as they have been in the past 10 years for the time being," Orban told the Sport Bild weekly.

Bayern won 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles, but saw that run ended by Leverkusen. The Champions League, in which they will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals, is their last chance of silverware this season.

Bayern are also looking for a new coach as Thomas Tuchel will leave the club in summer. Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is currently the favourite to take the job.

Orban, who worked with Rangnick during his time at Leipzig as coach in 2015-2019, said: "I can only say from my experience at Leipzig that Ralf Rangnick is a top coach.

"He has a clear idea of how to play football and has the ability to develop young players."

Orban added that he believes Leipzig couldn't take advantage of Bayern's weakness and win titles this season due to the upheaval the team went through last summer.

With the departures of Josko Gvardiol, Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku, Leipzig lost four important pillars.

"We were never in a position to compete at the very top due to the upheaval but we made the best of it so far," Orban said.

Leipzig reached the last 16 of the Champions League and are set to play in the competition again next season.