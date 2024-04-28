Leics-Northants day three abandoned

Vitality County Championship Division Two, UptonSteel County Ground, Leicester (day three)

Northamptonshire 453-7 dec: Bartlett 126*, Gay 88, Procter 64; Ahmed 2-64

Leicestershire 97-2: Kimber 47*, Patel 29

Leicestershire 2pts, Northants 5pts

No play was possible on day three of the County Championship Division Two match between Leicestershire and Northants.

Heavy rain left large areas of surface water on the outfield and a decision to call off Sunday's play was made at about 10:00 BST.

Leicestershire ended day two on 97-2, 356 runs behind Northants.