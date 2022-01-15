Legendary Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Kentucky basketball coaching legend Joe B. Hall has died, the school announced Saturday.

He was 93.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.



We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Hall replaced Adolph Rupp as coach in Lexington in 1972 and guided the Wildcats until 1985, compiling a 297-100 record with 10 NCAA tournament appearances, three Final Fours and a national title in 1978. He remained a fixture in Lexington until his death.

Hall, who served as his assistant for seven years under Rupp before taking over as head coach, also coached at Regis College in Denver and Central Missouri State.

Kentucky coach John Calipari praised Hall on Saturday for carrying on "the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball."

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Coach Hall always met me with a smile, including two days ago when I went to see him and hold his hand. He understood everything that was said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand tight. pic.twitter.com/O5UpBn9DfZ — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Coach Hall is beloved by everyone. What makes me happy on this extremely somber day is that before he left this earth, he knew how much all of us appreciated and loved him. I would ask that everyone keep him and his family in your prayers. I love you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/hm7apfFQBU — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Others throughout college basketball and Kentucky also praised Hall on Saturday.

RIP Joe B. Hall. Great coach, and one exceedingly nice man. I used to love appearing on his radio show. Hall proved one can be an intense competitor AND incredibly nice, too. https://t.co/joetnS6uJQ — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 15, 2022

Joe B. Hall not only won the 1978 National Championship, he knocked on the door often. John Woden’s last opponent? Hall, in the 1975 title game, with Kevin Grevey and Jimmy Dan Conner. Elite Eight in 1977 v. Dean Smith. As head coach and an assistant to Rupp, he changed UK. RIP. https://t.co/I2a3DzvK0Q — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 15, 2022

A great read here about one of the nicest guys from the coaching profession I ever met .Read ⁦@JerryTipton⁩ about the intense pressure Joe B Hall faced in replacing Coach Rupp . It is so sad to hear about the passing of JOE B HALL . May Coach RIP https://t.co/Dvuf2jAYqD pic.twitter.com/gJ7Sh18mF3 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 15, 2022

Coach Joe B. Hall was not only a remarkable basketball legend, he was also a kind, generous leader who made an impact on his players and everyone who knew him. Britainy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Coach Hall’s family as they mourn this heartbreaking loss. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 15, 2022

More tributes will come Saturday as No. 18 Kentucky hosts No. 22 Tennessee.