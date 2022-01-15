  • Oops!
Legendary Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Gary Mondello
·3 min read
Kentucky basketball coaching legend Joe B. Hall has died, the school announced Saturday.

He was 93.

Hall replaced Adolph Rupp as coach in Lexington in 1972 and guided the Wildcats until 1985, compiling a 297-100 record with 10 NCAA tournament appearances, three Final Fours and a national title in 1978. He remained a fixture in Lexington until his death.

Hall, who served as his assistant for seven years under Rupp before taking over as head coach, also coached at Regis College in Denver and Central Missouri State.

Kentucky coach John Calipari praised Hall on Saturday for carrying on "the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball."

Others throughout college basketball and Kentucky also praised Hall on Saturday.

More tributes will come Saturday as No. 18 Kentucky hosts No. 22 Tennessee.

Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B Hall, right, with Kentucky alumnae Ashley Judd in 2013. (Jonathan Palmer/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
