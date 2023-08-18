Leftover notes from heated Day 2 of Patriots-Packers joint practices

After an up-and-down scrimmage with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, the New England Patriots came out roaring and looking to make a statement on the practice field in Thursday’s joint session.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The offense looked better than it has all training camp, and the defense was back to its disruptive ways. It was an intense practice with verbal—and sometimes physical—jabs being hurled back and forth between the two teams. There was enough drama and competition to captivate an audience like it was football in September.

The noted absences for the Patriots at the practice are as follows:

G Mike Onwenu

CB Jonathan Jones

TE Mike Gesicki

RB Ty Montgomery

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

C Kody Russey

DE Trey Flowers

ST Cody Davis

OT Calvin Anderson

LB Ronnie Perkins

OT Conor McDermott

Let’s delve into some leftover notes from what ended up being a very heated practice between the Patriots and Packers.

Zeke makes an early impact

Ezekiel Elliott got his chance to work in the competitive 11-on-11s period, and it didn’t take long for him to make his presence felt on and off the field. It was everything you’d want to see from a former two-time NFL leading rusher looking to prove his value on a one-year deal.

On the field, he busted free for a 10-yard touchdown on a hand-off from Mac Jones on one particular play. Elliott, 28, still has burst and power to make life difficult on opposing defenses.

Looked like Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 10-yard touchdown run (handoff from Mac). He flexed on the Packers defense after crossing the goal line. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 17, 2023

While on the sidelines, he was hyping up and encouraging his teammates. It hasn’t taken him long to settle in as the grizzled veteran that can help coach up those around him, along with providing a strong No. 2 running back option behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Ejection on the Patriots' side

On a day when trash talk was aplenty, things got physical when Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings reportedly blindsided Packers linebacker Keshawn Banks, who was confronting rookie defensive end Keion White at the time.

Jennings was ejected from the scrimmage after the incident.

Anfernee Jennings was just kicked out of practice. Packers LB Keshawn Banks appeared to take a swing at Keion White during a punt drill, and Jennings ran over and delivered a gnarly blindside hit. He immediately took his helmet off and left the field. — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 17, 2023

That only served to add gasoline to the fire between the two teams on a day when the temperatures on the field would have melted the frozen tundra at Lambeau.

Things will get interesting when the teams meet up again in Saturday’s preseason game. If the joint practices are any indication, this could be one of the more competitive exhibition matches on the Week 2 schedule.

Strong bounce-back day for Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez had a rough Wednesday in coverage against an aggressive Packers’ passing offense. On one particular play, he got beat for a 50-yard bomb to wideout Christian Watson.

But Gonzalez wasn’t having it on Thursday.

The rookie first-round draft pick bounced back with a strong showing in the defensive backfield, including negating a would-be touchdown pass with 0:10 left during a two-minute drill.

Christian Gonzalez just broke up a Jordan Love TD pass with 0:10 left in the Packers’ 2-minute drill. Love went 6/14 in the drill with a few tough drops, including Luke Musgrave in the end zone on the last play. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

It’s important for people to remember Gonzalez is a rookie, and given the tough slate of games right out of the gates for New England, he’s going to have some tough moments. But the potential is also there for him to develop into an elite playmaker in the NFL.

He just needs time.

Staying on the defensive side of things, second-year cornerback Jack Jones also had a strong day in coverage, and Marcus Jones snagged an interception.

Mac Jones looked better than ever

Outsiders never cut Mac Jones any slack for playing in a dysfunctional Patriots offense last season. From some of the harsh takes on the third-year quarterback, you’d think he wasn’t playing behind a struggling line with limited skilled players on an offensive unit run by a defensive coach.

Thursday’s performance from Jones served as a reminder of how effective he can be when everything is in place. He tore into the Packers defense from every area on the field, including the red zone work.

On one particular play, he hooked up with wideout DeVante Parker, who had a monster receiving day, on a 50-yard touchdown. It came right after Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander was jawing with Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers on the sidelines.

It was a savage offensive play.

Great sequence just happened. Jaire Alexander was getting lined up and jawing loudly with Jabrill Peppers, who was on the sideline. Mike Pellegrino told everyone to cut it out. Seconds later, Mac Jones hit Parker for a 50-yard TD, and half the team ran to the end zone. — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 17, 2023

This was the best version we’ve seen of Jones up to this point, including his Pro Bowl rookie season.

Offensive line shows grit in the trenches

After criticizing the poor offensive line play on Day 1, the unit deserves praise for stepping up on Thursday and answering the call. The makeshift unit fought back against the Packers in the trenches, and it opened up more plays downfield for the quarterbacks.

Jones and the entire offense was clearly on fire in this practice session, but none of it happens without the enforcers standing their ground along the offensive front. Granted, there were still some protection issues at times, but overall, it was a much better day for the unit.

Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange both remained out for the practice. The hope is that the offensive line can hit the ground running strongly when the two starters are ready to return, hopefully by the start of the regular season.

