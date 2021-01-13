LeBron turns back after 3-pointer, Lakers bench and social media loses it in 1st half route of Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers had already shown how worthy the Houston Rockets were of their respect by building a 21-point lead in the first quarter but LeBron James added an insult to the beatdown by celebrating a 3-pointer he shot in the corner during the second quarter with his teammates before it even went in. The play got the Lakers bench to erupt in jubilation, with Dennis Schröder nearly jumping on the court to celebrate with James even though it was his turn to rest on the bench. The 3-pointer and celebration was the most iconic moment for LeBron during a monster first half in which he racked up 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four 3-pointers, with the Lakers leading by 23, 71-48, at halftime.

After the play LeBron made, Twitter erupted almost as much as the Laker bench.

LeBron did the Curry! — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) January 13, 2021

bron out here clowning. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) January 13, 2021

While many modern fans will associate the move LeBron did with Steph Curry, NBA TV’s Grant Hill also said it was a tribute to the “Hibachi” move of Gilbert Arenas.

Grant Hill says LeBron gave them the Hibachi – Shoot the three and face the bench like Gilbert Arenas pic.twitter.com/LysjbeZWH4 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 13, 2021

The Lakers look like they’re in a great position to cruise to their sixth straight road victory.

