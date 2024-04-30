LeBron James undecided on Lakers future, return for 22nd NBA season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) averaged 25.7 points per game this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James declined to commit to a 22nd season after the Los Angeles Lakers' season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, telling reporters he will consider the decision this off-season.

He also declined to answer a question about if he thought the game -- a 108-106 setback Monday in Denver -- was his last in a Lakers uniform.

"I'm not going to answer that," James said at a news conference inside Ball Arena.

James, 39, totaled 30 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals in the Game 5 loss. The Lakers lost the series 4-1 for their second first-round exit in four seasons.

"I just want to get home to the family, honestly," James said at the conclusion of his 21st season in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

The 20-time All-Star, 19-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Defensive Team selection, four-time MVP and four-time champion averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game over 71 appearances during the 2023-24 regular season. He has averaged at least 25 points per game each year for the last 20 seasons, an NBA record.

The Lakers signed the future Hall of Famer to a two-year, $99 million contract in 2022. He has a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

James cited son Bronny's looming decision to return to college basketball or enter the league through the 2024 NBA Draft, involvement in other endeavors with his wife and daughter and preparation for the 2024 Summer Games, when asked about his off-season calendar.

James, who previously said he wanted to play alongside Bronny in the NBA, said Monday that he hasn't "give much thought lately" to that aspiration.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games.

"At the end of the day, the kid has to do what he wants to do," James said. "I don't even want to say kid anymore -- the young man -- will decide what he wants to do and how he wants his career to go. I just think the fact that we are having the conversation is pretty cool."

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, also ranks No. 4 in assists, No. 8 in steals and No. 10 in defensive rebounds. His 68,455 minutes played -- including the regular season and playoffs -- are the most in NBA history.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives against the Denver Nuggets during Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series

"At some point, I'll sit down with Rich [Paul], my agent, and sit down with my family and see what's best for my career," James said. "We will cross that when we need to. ... It's very taxing, mentally, physically, spiritually, everything. To play this game alone, and to try to play at a high level is very taxing.

"It's a lot of dedication, hard work and a lot of long hours. It's very taxing, but it's rewarding. If you love the game, love the process and love being great, you don't mind taking the tax on your body."

The Team USA men will start training camp July 6 in Las Vegas. James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and other star teammates will start their quest for a gold medal with a group stage game against Serbia, led by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, on July 28 in Villenueve-d'Ascq, France.

James is a three-time Olympic medalist, including golds in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medal in 2004.