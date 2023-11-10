LeBron James Museum to open in his hometown of Akron on Nov. 25

LeBron James superfans will officially have a new place to visit this month.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced Thursday that "LeBron James' Home Court," a museum dedicated to the life and career of the Los Angeles Lakers star, will open in Akron on Nov. 25, a year and a half after the project was announced.

Tickets for the museum, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, will cost $23 in an homage to James' jersey number. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted for free. All ticket sales will reportedly go back to the Akron community through James' House Three Thirty.

Among the museum's attractions will be a recreation of James' childhood apartment curated by his mother, Gloria James, a recreation of his high school arena at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and memorabilia from his NBA career.

This is still so crazy to me that this is happening!!! 🤯👑 I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we've built and where it all began. 🙏🏾 Ain't nobody better mess up my room either!! 🤣🤣 Only in Akron! 🤎 https://t.co/rNHAIg8DPP https://t.co/TroA5VG7C3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2023

Very rare is the athlete who has an entire museum dedicated to them, and even rarer is the one who opens a museum while his career is ongoing. As James said in the museum's announcement, it's all about making Akron a destination:

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

At 38 years old, James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, has time to add to his legacy, though this season has so far been a struggle for the Lakers. The team's record sits at 3-5, and they're facing very real questions about the composition around James.

As for when James might retire, that could depend on how his oldest son's career goes as Bronny nears a return to USC.