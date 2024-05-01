What we learned as Stripling's first win fuels A's sweep of Pirates

OAKLAND -- The Athletics are red hot, and won Wednesday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oakland Coliseum by a score of 4-0 for their first series sweep of the 2024 MLB season.

Oakland (15-17) sent veteran righty Ross Stripling (W, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) to the mound against Pirates righty Quinn Priester (L, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). Stripling not only pitched his best outing of the season but secured his first win in the Green and Gold as the A's secured the sweep over the Pirates (14-18).

A couple of early home runs set the tone for Stripling and a dominant A's bullpen, who shut down the Pirates' bats for the third consecutive game.

Here are three observations from the A's fourth consecutive victory and win over the Pirates:

Stripling gets on the board

After allowing a concerning 43 hits over his first six starts with Oakland, Stripling had been searching for his first A’s win and signature start at Oakland Coliseum -- and finally got them both Wednesday.

The 34-year-old right- hander threw a gem against the Pirates, allowing just three hits and zero runs through six innings of work.

Stripling only needed 79 pitches and two strikeouts to set the table for lefty T.J. McFarland and Oakland’s shut-down bullpen in the seventh inning; the rest was history. Stripling lowered his ERA from 4.98 to 4.24, furthering his innings pitched to 40.1.

Just a season ago, Oakland manager Mark Kotsay had to navigate a rotation of an MLB-record 24 different starters. He certainly could get used to Stripling’s outings like this one against the Pirates.

Nevin’s still streakin’

Tyler Nevin entered Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh with a career-best eight-game hitting streak and kept the ball rolling.

After flying out to right field in the first, Nevin bounced back during his second at-bat by hitting a two-out solo home run in the third. The homer to left-center field was Nevin’s fourth of the season and came during a 1-2 count against Priester.

The 26-year-old third baseman has excelled during his first 25 games with Oakland, slashing .325/.375/.500, good for 26 hits and 10 RBI and, of course, an impressive hitting streak.

Many were concerned when fan-favorite Oakland outfielder Esteury Ruiz was demoted in favor of Nevin on April 1, but the decision so far appears wise. While Nevin has flourished, Ruiz has performed well after an 11-game stint in Triple-A Las Vegas, boasting an improved .333 OBP in the big leagues this season.

Relying on the long ball

The A’s dig go-balls.

Oakland entered its series-sweeping win over Pittsburgh scoring an MLB-best 51.7 percent of its runs on homers. That tune didn’t wane, as the A’s tacked on two solo homers responsible for two of their four total runs.

Second baseman Abraham Toro hit one to center field in the second inning for his third of the year, and Nevin blasted another to right field in the third.

Catcher Shea Langeliers leads Oakland with six home runs and is trailed by DH Brent Rooker (5), Nevin and Toro, respectively.