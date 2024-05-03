Lawyers for teen in Ja Morant assault lawsuit withdraw from case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyers for the teen suing Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant have withdrawn from the case.

Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Carol Chumney granted a joint motion to withdraw during a hearing Friday morning.

Ja Morant takes stand in lawsuit alleging assault

Attorneys Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin, who had been representing 18-year-old Joshua Holloway, filed the motion on April 19.

Holloway filed a lawsuit against Morant in September 2022. The lawsuit stems from a July 2022 incident in which Holloway claims Morant and his friend Davonte Pack struck him during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home. Holloway was 17 at the time of the incident.

Morant, a two-time NBA All-Star, has accused Holloway of throwing a basketball at his face and stepping toward him in a threatening manner. Morant has admitted to striking Holloway but argued that he was acting in self-defense during the altercation.

Judge rules Ja Morant acted in self-defense against teen

Morant was never criminally charged for the incident.

On April 8, Chumney ruled that Morant acted in self-defense and “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity” under Tennessee’s self-defense immunity statute.

During Friday’s hearing, Chumney said that Holloway had 30 days to find a new layer or the case would proceed and Holloway would have to represent himself.

Holloway’s mother, Myca Clay, told WREG the family has a new lawyer but wouldn’t share who.

A civil trial was set to begin in April but has been delayed indefinitely.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.